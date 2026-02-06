They were sent packing, those liars and hypocrites, those slaves to deceit, back to Canberra where they belonged. They were a threat. They were an illusion. Their power was illusory. And they were so damn dishonest, it took your breath away, if only they did breathe, those ancient spirits which infested these sites.

Gathering like a storm. Mounted on clifftops, moving through the riverbeds.

We were all aghast, agog, at the daily deceits visited upon us. A government which lied constantly. Their slave armies of so-called public servants; as Topher said, those armies of the government funded who thought sending two emails a day was hard work.

While the rest of the country was bludgeoned into submission with one raft, or tranche, of laws after another made ordinary living almost impossible, essentially illegal. They could catch you on anything. And that was the point. To instil constant fear.

He was awake to the danger, he was awake to the malfeasance and ill intent, and he was awake to the good hearted who moved in to protect him at this crucial confluence of time and space, to clutch at clichés, this moment when all of history was on the turn and the muse came to assist those destined to tell the story.

The story which would change the course of history. Even he did not know what was coming. But those strange nestling spirits, ghost dolls, hooded, pale entities, it was true what he thought, that they had disappeared from their origins long ago, become invisible to the human eye, but were not of ill intent; then again, nor were they human.

Talent. Genius. They bloomed in this new age. While out there, the sad, stumbling, overweight, obese and mumbling genetic by-products shambled through the shopping malls, and were gone.

For this planet was only briefly populated in this manner, before they, too, made way for another future. And it was not the future the elites were devising. It wasn't those fearsome floating cities pouring fire on hapless villagers. Nor was there comfort in the solutions.

MAINSTREAM HEADLINES

SKY NEWS

https://www.skynews.com.au/

Liberals afraid they are ‘too right wing’ despite losing voters to One Nation

06 February 2026 - 07:45PM

“The Libs and the Nats can’t seem to come to an agreement to get back together,” Mr Bond said. “National Leader David Littleproud has made it pretty clear that he doesn’t really want to work with Sussan Ley as Opposition leader. “The problem isn’t that they’re too right-wing. It’s that they don’t seem to believe in anything, and they don’t have a coherent policy platform. “Labor has lost nine per cent in the outer suburbs. Add up One Nation, the Liberals and the LNP up in Queensland, and you have 52 per cent of the primary vote.”

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

https://www.theguardian.com/au

A Victorian school teacher was applying for ‘heaps of rentals’ online – then someone accessed his bank account

Michael suspects personal information he submitted to rent application platforms was leaked online. And analysis shows millions of documents may also be at risk

ABC

https://www.abc.net.au/news

In short:

RBA governor Michele Bullock says government spending is not the only thing driving inflation higher.

In a parliamentary hearing, Ms Bullock has refused to blame the federal government for inflation jumping higher, saying it was not her place to comment on fiscal policy.

What's next?

The RBA lifted interest rates on Tuesday to dampen economic activity, and the governor says she is determined to get inflation back down.

THE NIGHTLY

https://thenightly.com.au/

Formerly Why I wouldn't marry Sussan Ley, until Albo goes off about it in Parliament.

AARON PATRICK: By pretending the Coalition split isn’t a political crisis, the Liberal Party Leader is insulting voters’ intelligence.

She doesn’t want to talk about the car crash.

“It is regrettable and I know that many people feel that way,” she says when you mention the wreck outside that was dropped off by a tow truck a few hours earlier. “But as leader of the household, I’m getting on with the job of developing a credible, compelling agenda. We’ve started that work.”

NEWS

https://www.news.com.au/

Australians from coast to coast are being urged to prepare for a volatile weekend, as a developing tropical cyclone collides with widespread storms and long-awaited rain.

Bureau meteorologist Jonathon How said that after an exceptionally dry start to the year, much of the country is bracing for significant rainfall.

“As we head into the weekend, widespread rain and thunderstorms are forecast across central and southeast Australia as tropical moisture pours down from the north of the country,” Mr How said.

THE NEW DAILY

https://www.thenewdaily.com.au/

A man has been fatally shot by police after a woman was attacked in a terrifying home invasion on the NSW mid-north coast on Friday.

Police were called to a home in Tuncurry, about 300 kilometres north of Sydney, about 6.40am after reports a man armed with a chainsaw and knife had broken in.

Before they could get to the Heath Avenue home, they were told the 28-year-old woman had been stabbed and the man had fled in a white four-wheel drive.

MACRO BUSINESS

https://www.macrobusiness.com.au/

Regional Australia should be alarmed by the latest long-term projections from the Centre for Population, which risk tilting the nation’s power balance further in the cities’ favour.

To recap, the Centre for Population’s 2025 Population Statement projects that the nation’s population will grow by 3,860,000 over the 11 years to 2035–36, with most (80%) of this growth to occur in the capital cities, which are projected to grow by 3,080,000.

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

https://www.spectator.com.au/

It’s not often I scoff out-loud scrolling X in the morning, but that’s what happened when I made the mistake of stopping to listen to Jacinta Allan.

The caption hooked me.

I have to call out the Liberal Leader’s hypocrisy when I see it. If you’re a political leader turning up to Pride on one day, and cosying up to One Nation on the next, then you’re not an ally. You’re just a Liberal.

CRIKEY

https://www.crikey.com.au/

Having Liberal and National 'elders' try to fix the Coalition overlooks their role in creating the conditions that led to the fragmentation of the right in the first place.

Bernard Keane

THE AUSTRALIAN

https://www.theaustralian.com.au/

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has accused critics of waging a ‘brainwash campaign’ against Jews ahead of his four-day visit to Australia starting on Monday.