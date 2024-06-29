They were caught in a cruel hoax, both the perpetrators and the sinned against. They crept through the fog of time, and indeed, these days, the fog of war. We were caught betwixt and between, in the lattice of things. A cruel hoax indeed, pinned to the ether, pinned to the padded white wall, while the watchers on the watch taunted him about a lost opportunity, as if he cared, and the same insane measures they had used before reared up like horses on a battlefield, and all was lost and all was gained, and he had spent most of the previous days, since Friday, watching the Trump Biden debate; and the crawling destructiveness of it all.

How indifferent to their own species. How uncaring about anything but power. How absurd their notions of indifference, when the fate of nations and civilisations hung in the balance.

We're on the brink of World War III, so declared politicians and analysts and spruikers of the common good.

We're on the edge of another Great Depression, so declared politicians and analysts and spruikers of the common good.

We're on the edge of an AI revolution, a game changing, civilisation ending turn of the wheel, so declared politicians and analysts and spruikers of the common good.

And he sat here in this isolated bunker, and watched the world turn on its axis, and all the talent of the age was up against the ether, and our small part, in no small place, turned and turned like that insect pinned against the ether, and they all cried out, as the lieutenants moved amongst the troops, rallying their forces.

HEADLINES

THE NEW DAILY

MPs on higher alert as threats and abuse rise

Dominic Giannini

Jun 29, 2024, updated Jun 29, 2024

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Jewish Labor MP Josh Burns is among those in frequent contact with federal police after attacks. Photo: AAP

A rise in death threats, abuse and office attacks have parliamentarians and authorities on higher alert for danger as the Gaza war frays community cohesion.

Office attacks and death threats have MPs checking in more frequently with federal police as community cohesion strains over the war in Gaza.

Police including plain-clothed officers are accompanying parliamentarians to events to ensure their safety.

The Australian Federal Police has briefed lawmakers in the last session of parliament earlier in June about the need for vigilance in the community.

SKY

Opinion

Sharri Markson

Paul Murray

Rita Panahi

Opinion

Energy

Chris Bowen has dismissed suggestions the government’s $300 energy bill rebate was being offered from Monday because Labor’s plan to bring down electricity prices was not working.

Politics

Jacinta Allan has found herself at the centre of a social media storm for the second time within two weeks, this time over a “cringeworthy” attack on interstate cities, including claims Sydney has “fake trams”.

Finance

The ATO will be on the careful watchout for slip-ups this end of financial year, paying attention to one particular area it considers the most problematic when it comes to closing its $8.7 billion tax gap.

UpdatedCrime

A “critical incident investigation” has been declared and a man charged with murder following a woman’s death in northern New South Wales.

United States

Far from highlighting supposed concerns of a second Trump term, the first Presidential debate only sealed Joe Biden’s fate and reaffirmed what Americans had known for a long time.

Global Affairs

The New York times has has officially called for Joe Biden to announce he will bow out of the Presidential race after a trainwreck debate against his predecessor Donald Trump.

Global Affairs

A Swedish woman who accused WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange of sexual assault has spoken out about the 52-year-old’s return to Australia following his extraordinary plea deal in the US.

ABC

Australia's weather heading off the rails — cold, snowy change followed by possible record 'blocking high'

By ABC meteorologist Tom Saunders

Posted 20h ago20 hours ago

A blocking high will lead to a string of chilly days and icy nights.(Supplied: Janine Sharp)

abc.net.au/news/australia-weather-strongest-cold-front-of-2024/104037418

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Australia's typical settled winter weather will head off the rails during the next week.

Firstly, polar air from Antarctica is surging towards south-east Australia and will bring gusty winds, showers and low-level snow this weekend.

While midwinter cold outbreaks are typical, the subsequent weather through the coming week is nothing short of bizarre.

A strong high-pressure system is forecast to stall near Tasmania by Monday, a very unusual position for July, which will reverse the direction of prevailing winter winds and result in another extended spell of wet days along the east coast, prolonged icy weather across the interior and south, and possibly culminate in a major inland rain event towards next weekend.

The blocking high is looking so dominant it may even challenge Australia's all-time air pressure record.

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