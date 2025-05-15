The battleground was set. The nastiness was set. A demoralised population. Empty pubs. Struggling businesses. A cheerful cohort. He just wanted out, of all the treachery, all the surveillance, all the dishonesty and rampant hostility of the dodgiest and most dishonest people he had ever encountered.

It was a dog's game, a dog act, no, that was an insult to dogs.

He was disgusted by the whole damned lot of them, be strong, the spirits said, as images of a sabre-toothed tiger dribbling venom kept recurring; ready to tear apart the enemies of truth, an apex predator as they were so conveniently called.

They had passed beyond the barking temple dogs.

The self righteous communist left now dominated the entire Australian political landscape. The conservatives, although they had been the wettest most faux conservatives the suburbs could conjure up, were in the process of annihilating themselves with gutless leaders.

Do you want a full on communist or a wetter than wet Liberal?

Under attack, he turned and spat in their faces. Leave me alone, you dogs. No, that's an insult to dogs. Just bugger off, you utterly corrupt mongrels, all colluding in a lie.