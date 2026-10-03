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Scipio's avatar
Scipio
13hEdited

Another important and timely piece.

The rise of misandry in Australian political, media and business circles - particularly over the last decade - has been nothing short of disgraceful.

Arndt has also recently exposed what can only be described as a deliberate and cruel defunding by Albo & Co, of specialised nursing for men with prostate cancer.

As for Australia’s broken family law system, it is an absolute scandal what’s going on. I can’t tell you the number of men who have been broken by it.

The Court is extremely biased against men - over 85% of deputy registrars, registrars - the ‘judicial officers’ who make 90% of the decisions, are women.

But it’s not just the Court. The family law ecosystem of family lawyers, social workers, counsellors, mediators, ‘psychologists’ etc are also fully feminised - again we are talking about 85% ++ being women.

The results are entirely predictable albeit tragic - the reality is that the family law system in 2026 sanctions and legitimises misandry, including false allegations against men by vengeful ex wives (which are common), parental alienation by mothers, as well as depriving children of relationships with their own fathers.

All this is fuelled by the toxic and ugly campaign of misandry, again driven by female

‘journalists’ (propagandists) who despise men, combined with a bizarre ‘victim/martyrhood’ obsession that removes any responsibility or agency from women for their actions and choices, while relentlessly blaming men.

In this toxic culture, it’s no surprise that any behaviour that is anti-male is excused, if not applauded. ‘Parental alienation’ by a mother is described as a ‘brave woman defending herself and her children’. A daughter rejecting her father is described as a ‘young woman coping with trauma’. And so on.

What is going on in Australia is not ‘feminism’. No, this is something far more sinister and dark - pure bigotry and hatred pushed by ideologues who hate men, enabled by weak, cowardly politicians, public servants and business ‘leaders’.

There is only one solution to this - it is to reject the ALP and the LNP, and to vote One Nation. Their family law policy is actually very good (as are their other policies) - everyone should read it here : https://www.onenation.org.au/family

ON is now a legitimate, well organised political party with a well thought out philosophy and set of policies.

I had never even considered voting for ON before 2022, but like millions of Australians I am definitely going to give them a go the next time I vote.

Even if they fail or let me down, One Nation are worth a chance - and are far superior to the garbage we currently have at all levels of politics in Australia.

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Notorious P.A.T.'s avatar
Notorious P.A.T.
10h

Great work. I'm sorry that it is needed.

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