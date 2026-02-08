RYTZ is an AI-powered legal intelligence platform built for Australian parents navigating family law. 40% of parents in the Family Court are forced to represent themselves because they can’t afford a lawyer.

The average family law matter costs $25,000+. Relationship breakdown is the leading risk factor for suicide among Australian men aged 25-44. RYTZ was built to change that.

Founded by Jacob Welsh — a blue-collar worker who spent eight years on Australian docks alongside fathers who’d been through the system and lost everything. Watching the devastation that family breakdown causes — financially, mentally, emotionally — drove a passion for finding a better way. Jacob turned to data and technology to build what the system wouldn’t: an affordable tool that gives self-represented parents access to AI-powered legal insights, document preparation, and case management at a fraction of the cost of traditional legal services. The mission is simple: children’s futures shouldn’t depend on their parents’ bank balances. rytz.com.au

For more info contact Jacob at Full Version RYTZ is an AI-powered legal intelligence platform built for Australian parents navigating family law. 40% of parents in the Family Court are forced to represent themselves because they can’t afford a lawyer.

The average family law matter costs $25,000+. Relationship breakdown is the leading risk factor for suicide among Australian men aged 25-44. RYTZ was built to change that.

Founded by Jacob Welsh — a blue-collar worker who spent eight years on Australian docks alongside fathers who’d been through the system and lost everything. Watching the devastation that family breakdown causes — financially, mentally, emotionally — drove a passion for finding a better way. Jacob turned to data and technology to build what the system wouldn’t: an affordable tool that gives self-represented parents access to AI-powered legal insights, document preparation, and case management at a fraction of the cost of traditional legal services. The mission is simple: children’s futures shouldn’t depend on their parents’ bank balances. rytz.com.au

For info contact Jacob at jacob_welsh92@hotmail.com

https://cafelockeddown.substack.com/p/join-john-stapleton-and-michael-gray