Crouching tiger. An alien fighter landing in a clearing, fighting on all fronts. Under attack from all fronts. And ready to kill his enemies, just like that, with alien weaponry. Kill the deceitful. Kill those who had dared to come near. He would work out his own aficionados. And they would stay clear, out of fear.

He would stab them through their third eyes with weapons he, as a human, did not even recognise; his eyes like crushed, crystalline flowers and theirs a dark, liquid fear.

Some believed in reincarnation; jumping from one body to another, returning each time to the cluster soul. But that is not where he came from. He came from a more ancient place, of dinosaurs and spectacular landscapes and the original formations of life on this planet.

And Australia? All the news was bad. The sentiment bitter. The pundits frothing, pointlessly, for an arrogant government would continue to destroy the nation; and the perpetrators, just like Scott Morrison, would retreat to their American enclaves, wealthy God botherers praying on their knees, praying, in most part, to evil, or an evil itself.

It all went wrong, had gone so terribly wrong.

Hiroshima, believe it or not, loomed large. The threat of nuclear war. The insane dangers of the time. Ruled by the sane; an evil determined to control a recalcitrant population.