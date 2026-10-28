Jacinda Ardern remains one of the most polarising figures in recent New Zealand political history, widely disliked at home for reasons that have little to do with the glowing international coverage of her “kindness” and “empathy.”

During the COVID years her government imposed some of the Western world’s toughest border closures, lockdowns and vaccine mandates, openly creating a two-tier society in which the unvaccinated were barred from workplaces, businesses and ordinary social life. The human cost was severe: lost jobs and careers (especially among nurses, teachers and police), families forced to sell homes, fractured relationships, and a collapse in public trust in government, health authorities and media. Economic damage compounded the resentment.

Net debt rose sharply, the cost of living surged, and many of her earlier progressive promises on housing and child poverty went unmet. Polling collapsed, threats against her multiplied, and she resigned in early 2023. She has largely stayed out of New Zealand public life since, a fact many of her critics treat as confirmation that the hostility she generated was real and lasting. For Australians, the parallel with Victoria under Daniel Andrews is often noted; for the large New Zealand diaspora in Australia, the wounds are still fresh.

The University of Sydney’s decision to appoint her Professor of Practice—to lecture on empathetic leadership, social cohesion and civic trust—has therefore landed poorly with many Kiwis. Alia Bland, co-founder of Voices for Freedom, has responded with an open letter which is getting traction around the world.

It is addressed to Vice-Chancellor of Sydney University, Professor Mark Scott, a former journalist who could equally be accused of failing upwards.

An Open Letter to the University of Sydney

Regarding the appointment of Jacinda Ardern as Professor of Practice

Dear Professor Scott,

I read with absolute disgust that the University of Sydney has appointed Jacinda Ardern as Professor of Practice, where she will apparently be sharing her wisdom on empathetic leadership, social cohesion and civic trust.

You cannot be serious.

You are quoted as saying:

“Dame Jacinda led New Zealand through events of profound consequence and her leadership demonstrated that empathy and resolve do not compete with one another; each can strengthen the other.”

Appointing Jacinda Ardern to teach social cohesion is rather like appointing Jeffrey Dahmer to teach a course on wellbeing, or Jimmy Savile to run the local daycare centre. The sheer absurdity would almost be funny if the consequences of her leadership weren’t so hideously tragic.

My name is Alia Bland. I am a co-founder of Voices for Freedom, an organisation established in New Zealand in 2020. For years, we stood alongside tens of thousands of ordinary Kiwis whose lives were torn apart by the policies of Ardern’s government.

While the international media fawned over her kindness and compassion, we were dealing with the wreckage.

At the height of the COVID response, we were receiving upwards of 1,000 emails a day. Desperate people reaching out because they had lost their jobs, their incomes, their homes and, in many cases, their will to live.

People nearing retirement were forced to sell family homes they had spent decades paying off. Some are still living in caravans five years later.

Marriages collapsed. Families fractured. Lifelong friendships were destroyed. People who had served their communities for decades were suddenly treated like lepers because they declined a medical procedure.

Some of the people who came to us had spent their entire lives believing New Zealand was a decent, fair-minded country. Watching that belief crumble, and seeing what it did to them, was heartbreaking.

I cannot adequately describe the anguish in those emails. The desperation of parents wondering how they would feed and house their families. The humiliation of hardworking people being marched out of professions they loved. The despair of people who had done everything society asked of them, only to discover that their own government considered them disposable.

And presiding over it all was Jacinda Ardern, smiling for the cameras and telling the world how kind New Zealand was.

Kind? For whom?

Her government deliberately created a two-class society. Ardern herself acknowledged it publicly. New Zealanders were excluded from workplaces, businesses, events and ordinary social life. People were coerced into accepting a medical intervention under threat of losing their livelihoods.

And those who suffered adverse reactions to the COVID vaccines faced another nightmare. We fought for vaccine-injured New Zealanders whose lives had been devastated by serious physical harm, while many struggled to have their injuries acknowledged or receive adequate support.

The government’s public assurances about vaccine safety deserve particular scrutiny. Officials knew about the myocarditis risk, including among young people. We have examined the records. Yet people raising legitimate questions about those risks were routinely dismissed and vilified.

The damage went far beyond lost incomes and broken relationships. An enormous number of New Zealanders lost faith in the very institutions they had trusted their entire lives. Government, health authorities, education, police and the media. That trust has not magically returned because Ardern has moved on to more prestigious surroundings.

While her government was busy marginalising people, we were building a nationwide support network to help them survive.

Voices for Freedom grew to more than 100,000 people on our mailing list, many representing entire families. More than 45,000 people signed up to our local groups across the country, which are still operational today in 2026. We established industry groups to help people fight for their careers, provided support through employment disputes and legal challenges, organised practical assistance and hand-delivered millions of flyers to households throughout New Zealand.

We did this while facing censorship, public vilification and government surveillance. Official records obtained since have confirmed that our activities and communications were being monitored and reported on.

Our volunteers gave everything they could to help people who had been abandoned by the institutions meant to protect them.

And now the University of Sydney wants to hold up the woman responsible for overseeing this period as a shining example of empathy and social cohesion?

It is sickening.

Professor Scott, did anyone at your university bother to speak with the people whose lives were destroyed under Ardern’s leadership before celebrating her appointment?

Have you spoken to the former nurses, teachers and police officers who lost their careers? The families who lost their homes? The people still suffering from vaccine injuries? The parents whose children no longer speak to them?

Or did you simply swallow the carefully cultivated international image of Saint Jacinda, the compassionate leader who saved New Zealand?

I wonder whether you have considered why this internationally celebrated former prime minister now lives in Australia rather than the country she once led. The depth of hostility towards her among many New Zealanders should give you pause.

Because I can assure you, there is another side to that story. And there are hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders who live with the consequences.

I have no objection to universities studying Ardern’s leadership. In fact, I would encourage it. There is an enormous amount to learn from what happened in New Zealand between 2021 and 2023. Like, what not to do…

But presenting her as someone uniquely qualified to teach empathy, social cohesion and civic trust, without acknowledging the extraordinary human suffering that occurred under her leadership, is an insult to the people who paid the price.

We were there, Professor Scott. We saw what happened. We picked up the pieces. We are still picking them up.

Some of those people will never recover what they lost.

And the woman who presided over it all gets a professorship in empathy.

What an absolute disgrace.

Yours sincerely,

Alia Bland

Co-founder, Voices for Freedom

New Zealand

The letter has drawn strong engagement. While the $1.3 billion taxpayer-funded ABC covered the appointment in its usual bland, Jacinda-worshipping style, News Ltd went harder and noted the depth of hostility she still attracts in New Zealand. Researcher Marewa Glover wrote that even a highly contagious deadly plague, “Even a war, could never have damaged the psycho-social life and spirit of the Kiwi people as much as Jacinda Ardern did. She curdled the marrow in our bones. She peddled hate. She broke our nation.”

Within roughly two days the letter had been viewed well over 900,000 times across X and Facebook and was still trending on X.

Alia expressed herself delighted at the response. “What has struck me most is the sheer volume of people who clearly haven’t forgotten, or forgiven, Jacinda Ardern. Not just for what she put them through personally, but for the enormous damage she did to our country. The division. The cruelty. The gaslighting. The lives and livelihoods turned upside down. And then, of course, there’s the spectacle of watching her continue to fall upwards, landing one cushy appointment after another, while so many of those who suffered under her government are still picking up the pieces.”