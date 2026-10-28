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Scipio's avatar
Scipio
15m

Globalist grifters like Ardern love using Orwellian language to mask their nauseating hubris and love of power/control.

Let’s rephrase, shall we:

“empathetic leadership” - soft totalitarianism

“social cohesion” - enforced groupthink

“civic trust” - blind obedience to your superiors

In other words (and as Kiwis experienced first hand under Ardern’s eye-watering incompetence), “submit to your betters, or else”.

The money that is funding this grifter could have gone to a bright young Australian engineer, or scientist - unlike Ardern, they are actually doing something useful and crying out for support.

But of course, they were ignored. As so often happens these days, the money went to the grifting little piggies with their snouts in the trough.

Shame on Sydney Uni and the fawning apparatchiks that run it.

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Scipio's avatar
Scipio
27mEdited

Once upon a time, universities used to be the hothouses of new ideas and innovation precisely because they weren’t places of “empathetic leadership, social cohesion and civic trust”.

Just the opposite, in fact.

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