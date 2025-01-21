He had been in Brisbane, as per the above photograph.

It had to begin somewhere, this terrible haunting.

Trump had just become President of the United States.

The same line had gone through his head for days: "You're being liked to."

He assumed he knew what it was, but perhaps not.

They had gathered then gone, the intelligence operatives.

"I told them to leave him alone."

Too long, he had done nothing but block them. And then listened to their manipulations. The opportunities they alleged were lost.

Well yes, one door shuts and another opens.

And so he was here, in this tiny, cold house.

And so the world turned on its axis, saturated with life, saturated with spirits. They talked about the return of Christ. They blathered about God.

And all the time, they moved upon the waters.

Australia was in an election year. MAGA. Make Albo Go Away, was the joke, after Make America Great Again, which had just won Donald J Trump the American election.



And everything was moving against Albo.

Everything here was pale, washed out, pathetic, and the economy on life support.

Go about your duties.

MAINSTREAM MEDIA

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

Was Australia invaded by Britain on January 26, 1788? For a growing number of people, our national holiday, which marks the arrival of the First Fleet at Sydney Cove, represents an ‘invasion’. According to recent polling, 69 per cent of Australians want to keep Australia Day on January 26, yet anger towards the national holiday has intensified to the point some activists are congratulating those who decapitated a Captain Cook statue. This year, over 150 councils will not be holding citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day. In fact, there is a growing movement to abolish the national holiday altogether because ‘there is nothing to celebrate’.

THE NEW DAILY

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has called an urgent national cabinet meeting after a childcare centre near a Sydney a synagogue was firebombed in an antisemitic attack.

The Only About Children centre in Maroubra in Sydney’s east was set on fire shortly after midnight on Tuesday morning, and the words “F— the Jews” were sprayed in black paint on a wall.

The site is a block from Maroubra Synagogue and the attack marks the latest in a string of antisemitic arson and graffiti incidents in the city’s east, which is home to a large Jewish community.

SKY NEWS

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has accused the Prime Minister of convening a National Cabinet meeting on antisemitism "just to tick the box", arguing it should have been held sooner.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese this week finally gave in to pleas from the opposition, Jewish leaders and other officials to hold a National Cabinet to tackle the rise in antisemitism.

Special Envoy to Combat Antisemitism Jillian Segal was among those to call for the meeting, as well as stronger punishments for offenders who commit hate-driven crimes.