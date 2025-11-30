Where the heavens touch the earth. There had been a cabal in one of the neighbouring streets, dark worshippers universally linked, and they had been eradicated or moved on. The quiet suburb grew quieter, except for his persistent, now diminished, tormenters. The day folded into day, and his flu made it feel as if he was hospital bound.

It was still a shock to be back in Australia. He watched the anti-immigration march in Melbourne on YouTube, the numbers diminished from the Covid days when massive protests flooded the streets and the authorities lied in overtime, double time, at frantic pace, to keep up a pretence for which they should all be ashamed.

But The Great Silence Covered Us All.

Today, for him, in this humble zone, it was simply a matter of chores and duties. Today was car registration day. It just had to be done.

It was expensive. Everything was expensive. A dullard in youth, a dullard in old age. A frightened wisp on the cusp of greatness. An ailing animal lurking in a cave. A splitting headache which made the slightest movement or confrontation difficult. A sunrise amongst sunrises. A cautionary tale. A whispering force. A summons he could not ignore.

He had to go back to work, and that was that.