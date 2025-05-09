Put on the full armor of God, so that you can make your stand against the devil’s schemes. 12For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this world’s darkness, and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.

13Therefore take up the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you will be able to stand your ground, and having done everything, to stand. 14Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist, with the breastplate of righteousness arrayed, 15and with your feet fitted with the readiness of the gospel of peace. 16In addition to all this, take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one. 17And take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God.

Ephesians 6.

The die is cast. In slow motion, the nation veered into the abyss.

Born on a battlefield, born in the midst of battle, requiring instant defences.

An armour, multicoloured, a sheen of shifting colours, ran up and down his flanks.

The same intelligence agency plant who had tormented him and dragged him through the courts was following others in the Freedom movement, wreaking havoc behind the scenes, dishonest, incompetent, corrupt, of that percentage of the population, the dark quad: narcissism, Machiavellianism, sadism, and psychopathy.

Destroying Australia's narrative at taxpayer's expense. Targetting individuals in the most vicious and dishonest way. A flagrant, outright abuse of taxpayer's funds.

So it was, these rampant individuals, out of control. While the electricity ran back up the wire and destroyed the perpetrators, he struggled to remain calm, enveloped in the Earth.

They were so dark. They were so dishonest. And they deserved to be extinguished.





MAINSTREAM HEADLINES

SKY NEWS

Queensland Senator Matt Canavan has announced he will challenge David Littleproud for the Nationals leadership next week “to bring back our fighting spirit” following the Coalition’s horror election defeat.

A former Queensland premier has unleashed on Sussan Ley as he revealed his “personal axe to grind” ahead of the upcoming Liberal leadership vote.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

Labor wants to fix Australia’s housing issues – but there’s little hope for those not already on the ladder

Without genuine reform, experts predict house prices to ‘climb by 6-10% in 2025’ and the gap between homeowners and those locked out of market to widen

ABC

The leadership of the Liberals, Nationals and Greens and the division of roles on the Labor frontbench are all still up in the air after a turbulent post-election week.

The Liberals will meet to decide between Angus Taylor and Sussan Ley on Tuesday, the same day the new ministry will be sworn in, with the Greens to meet on Thursday.

SBS

New Pope Leo XIV vows to bring light to world's 'dark nights' in his first Mass

Pope Leo XIV has pledged to help the Catholic Church be an "ark of salvation" as he celebrated his first Mass as pontiff and as history's first US pope.

"God has .... entrusted this treasure to me so that, with his help, I may be its faithful administrator for the sake of the entire mystical Body of the Church," he said.

"He has done so in order that she may be ever more fully a city set on a hill, an ark of salvation sailing through the waters of history and a beacon that illumines the dark nights of this world," he added, according to the official translation.

NEWS

Shocking moment TV guest Camryn Kinsey collapses on air, leaving anchor stunned

“Oh my goodness”: A TV anchor has been left in shock as one of his guests keeled over sideways during a live broadcast.

THE NEW DAILY

PM rallies troops in triumphant caucus meeting

MACRO BUSINESS

Recession-hit Aussies close their wallets

I noted on Monday how “Australian households cannot escape recession”, citing the Q4 2024 ABS national accounts figures showing that real per capita household consumption had fallen for eight consecutive quarters.

The decline in consumption follows a record 8% fall in real per capita household incomes.

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

The rate of increase in our government debt is close to a record among advanced economies but it’s not clear just what we have to show for it. But Albo has more plans. He has hinted several times that his legacy will be universal childcare in which everyone, poor and rich, can plonk their preschool kid in a unionised centre for a flat daily fee – say $10 per day. His feminist mates are very keen on this idea, and he is planning on delivering.

The fact that even the Productivity Commission concluded that universal childcare along these lines is not a good economic idea won’t deter him. And the figures are truly staggering, although for Albo they may be only numbers. The taxpayer is currently forking out more than $14 billion each year in childcare fee subsidies – the top up of the wages of childcare workers is additional to that figure.

CRIKEY

The Liberal-backed group spent millions trying to stop a Labor-Greens minority government. It won the battle but lost the war.

THE AUSTRALIAN

The Liberal Party finds itself without obvious leaders and out of ideas. This is a pity because the party actually has a pretty good story to sell.

THE NIGHTLY

Shock update after grandmother threatened with $806 fine for sleeping in own driveway

The 51-year-old went viral when she complained about her local council for issuing her with the fine.

Following the complaint, Rose was sacked from her role at Queensland’s Department of Housing.

“I was advised the contract that I had with the government body has been ended,” Lee told 7NEWS.

Rose said she was told that Queensland government works “closely” with the council.

“I was also wearing a lanyard, which was the government body’s property.”

Rose, dumbfounded by the decision, is now without a house or a job

“I don’t have the answer. But I don’t think that’s the answer,” she said.