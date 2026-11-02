Off the coast of Geraldton, ten container ships lay anchored on the horizon, waiting to be filled with wheat. Here on the manicured foreshore the windsurfers race over the choppy waves, and she sits on the bench, phone in hand, while the wind tries to cover her in fine sand.

She is a new Australian. She has tried to dye her Asian hair blonde but only reached a form of brown. She wears a Coles uniform. Her partner pulls on his own polo, this one for a nursing-home shift. A few minutes later he drives off with another new Australian in the passenger seat, also in the same uniform.

It is early Saturday afternoon.

I tell Kel that those ships are probably crewed by Filipinos, and that ninety per cent of the servos we have filled up at between Perth and here have been run by subcontinent immigrants. Most of them have been slim, and all of them polite.

In many of the towns we have passed through, the new migrants are buying up the businesses. Often they offer the owner far more than the business is worth, and many of those offers are in cash. It is not only the servos and the hotels. In Port Lincoln we heard they were offering a regional fence contractor double what he was asking. A short time later, in a caravan park, a white Australian told me about the sale of his service station in Darwin.

It was a BP. None of his kids wanted to run it, so eventually he had to sell. He was adamant he would not sell to an Indian. The moment he contacted BP and told them he was selling, an Indian businessman called. The man offered the asking price, and then half again, the extra half in cash. The seller said no, or at least that is what he told me. The Indian businessman said he would see him in the morning.

He chartered a plane from Sydney and flew up. The seller and his wife had all the books open on the table, but the buyer was not interested in them. He simply wanted to sit down and have a coffee. He said he owned fifty-nine service stations, and that his most profitable were in the remote Aboriginal communities, though he did not explain why.

When we were in a very remote Aboriginal town in Queensland there was an Indian working in the local servo. The windows were meshed and the place was completely run down, but the young man was very polite as he took our money after we had filled the bus with diesel and the generator’s jerry can with what can only be described as cut fuel. When we reached Townsville I dropped the generator off for service because it would not run. The diagnosis was the fuel. “Look at it,” the service man said, holding up a transparent container full of floating grit.

In Mt Magnet we once entered a bottle shop that sold only cartons of one type of beer. The Indian man who worked there told me he was saving to buy a house in Perth for cash. He was paid two thousand dollars a week to live and work in the town. Most of his customers came from dry Aboriginal communities. The men from places like Wiluna would drive the dirt roads into town, buy their booze, and drive back. It looked like a sad and lonely job, but the man was focused on his goal, and so his smile was the brightest thing in the entire store.

There is an Aboriginal event on in Geraldton today. They are setting up music systems for bands, and the marquees are holding despite this forever-blowing wind that, over the years, has sculpted the trees coming into Geraldton so that some grow almost perpendicular across the paddocks.

These new migrants have to pay full price for everything, medical care, education for their children, education for themselves. Yet still they turn up and do the work, day after day, until a Saturday afternoon finds her here catching up on her phone before the next shift starts.

On the road here Kel and I have passed numerous white crosses dotted along the verges. One stood in front of a tree that still bore the scar of the collision. Half its bark was missing and the exposed wood appeared slightly red, as though it was healing. Before that was another cross.

What made this one stand out was that the roadside tree had been planted at the entrance to the small town’s cemetery. I went back to take a picture. Was it an accident? Was the cemetery a coincidence? The road was straight and there were no fading skid marks. Just a white cross and a man’s name.

It appears that by dying here he was making a powerful statement. An unanswerable question that everyone in the town who knew him, and who has people buried here (perhaps he is buried here), would hear him asking as they visited the graves of their loved ones.

But it is not only here. I once spoke to an ex-funeral director who had quit because he was sick of collecting men who had taken their lives in their suburban McMansions. Maybe it was the debt, or maybe they simply felt trapped; I don’t know. What they all did, though, was make sure they left no mess. It was as if they were protecting, for their families’ sake, the resale value of the house.

Will this young Coles employee ever live in a mansion? Did those men ever think they were signing a mortgage on their own tombs?

Maybe you are not meant to ask.

Most of this country is desert, and for every plant that cracks through the sun-cooked earth to claim its short time in the light there are several dead ones. Sometimes it looks as though death here is busier than life. Of course it is not. The land simply has no time for death. The rain is coming, so the ants must build their walls to protect the nest. This woman will no doubt be headed back to work, pursuing her own goal of building a nest. And somewhere, in a house, a parent looks up from their coffee to a picture on the fridge of a man who could not stay. In their silences – and this country adores silence – they know they will probably go to their own graves without ever knowing if there was anything they could have said or done that would have made him stay.

Michael Gray Griffith

St George’s Beach, Geraldton

24 October 2026