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MICHAEL'S CURIOUS WORLD's avatar
MICHAEL'S CURIOUS WORLD
6h

Reminded me of our time out there last year.

The migrants want to work and get ahead, so good on them.

We average the need for about 100,000 migrants a year to fill the jobs the rest of us have not filled, for varying reasons.

This is normal.

Migrants have made Australia what it is. We all benefit from them.

Without the migrants, the country would be poorer and in recession.

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grahamlyons
7h

Great article by MGG again. Adelaide musician & freedom fighter Lord Stompy explains why this is happening:

https://www.bing.com/ck/a?!&&p=13c5b4c89c7cafe11db66b942a196670fd61feebff612a7b868ed562cc34d67eJmltdHM9MTc5MzU3NzYwMA&ptn=3&ver=2&hsh=4&fclid=35bb97f8-7e2c-677d-1715-82427fc166e6&u=a1aHR0cHM6Ly9sb3Jkc3RvbXB5LnN1YnN0YWNrLmNvbS9wL2F1c3RyYWxpYW4tb2ZmaWNpYWwtMjAtbWlsbGlvbi1wYWplZXRz

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