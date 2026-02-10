All sides talked of God, but they couldn't all be right, could they?

There were demonic signs everywhere, and signs of institutional and societal collapse.

We, that is the country, the dispirited, unhealthy, defeated population filling the malls with their pointless purchases and inane conversations. He just stared, a lot, at the size of them, the degree of obvious ill health. The charlatans in government chanted "Keeping Australians safe"; but they weren't doing anything of the kind.

The ancient wars of the Middle East were spread all over the news. And people who couldn't care less whether their neighbours lived or died chanted passionately, from the river to the sea, although many could not name either the river or the sea.

Caught up in the visible horrors of Gaza, unforgiveable as Tucker put it, the government's blatant disregard for truth, or their own part in it, supplying high tech weaponry components to kill people, Palestinians on behalf of Israel, terror upon terror, Hamas against IDF. What did any of it have to do with a far-off country called Australia.

Well, a lot as it turned out. Having imported the ancient hatreds, having brought the ancient conflicts to this country in the name of diversity, they were at each other's throats. With the left wing. And the right wing, at each other's throats. One defending Israel, one defending Palestine.

How did any of it make sense. Under the name of anti-Semitism, a rubric, an expression most Australians would not have understood even a year ago. Now it was everywhere weaponised, and Australia's own circular demise caught up in the gutter politics of the day. Wave goodbye.

MAINSTREAM HEADLINES

SKY NEWS

https://www.skynews.com.au/

Australians favour Andrew Hastie over Sussan Ley and Angus Taylor, as Liberal Party braces for leadership spill

Sky News Pulse has revealed who Australians would really pick to be the Liberal Party leader as Sussan Ley stares down an imminent leadership challenge.

Jacinta Nampijinpa Price accuses ABC of 'encouraging racism' on divisive show 'Always Was Tonight'

Jacinta Nampijinpa Price has accused the ABC of "encouraging racism" in a fiery Senate Estimates hearing before clashing with Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young.

THE NIGHLTY

https://thenightly.com.au/

Why our economy is facing its weakest time since the 1990s

Australia’s economy is forecast to grow at the weakest sustained pace since the early 1990s recession following 17.5 per cent interest rates. Here’s why.

NEWS

https://www.news.com.au/

ASIO warns of ‘further action’ against ABC over Four Corners’ Bondi investigation

The national intelligence agency has released a firm warning to the broadcaster over a Four Corners investigation into the Bondi massacre.

Australia’s intelligence agency has issued an extraordinary statement ahead of tonight’s Four Corners episode, threatening “further action” if the ABC “chooses to publish claims it cannot substantiate” as part of its investigation into the Bondi terror attack.

The national broadcaster will air the second episode of its two-part investigation into the December 14 massacre, when Naveed Akram and his father Sajid allegedly murdered 15 people at a Hanukkah celebration.

According to a promo of the episode, Four Corners is set to “examine whether there were failures in intelligence and counter-terrorism, months and weeks before” the tragedy, and take viewers inside “the secret lives of the terrorists, uncovering astonishing new information about the years leading up to the attack”.