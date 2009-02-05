Insulation industry hopes trade goes through the roof - RUDD'S $42 BILLION RESCUE

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Insulation Council of Australia and NZ president Dennis D'Arcy said the industry was delighted with the announcement, with initial estimates it would create about 4000 jobs.

Peter Ruz, national marketing manager for the nation's biggest insulation service, Fletcher Insulation, said the industry had been arguing for years that Australia had the least energy-efficient housing stock in the developed world, with a consequent drain on the national economy.

"Unfortunately the previous government was not particularly receptive to arguments about climate change," Mr Ruz said.

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THE $450 million home insulation industry is preparing to double in size after the Rudd Government's surprise announcement it will provide funding for work on up to 2.7 million homes.

The initiative will cover the estimated 40 per cent of homes that are not insulated. From July1, home owners will be able to ring a hotline, make a booking and have a trained installer come around to their house.

The Government estimates 2.2 million owner-occupiers may benefit from the Energy Efficient Homes scheme, along with 500,000 renters.

Owners will receive $1600, while landlords will receive $1000. Only previously uninsulated houses and flats will qualify. Most homes can be insulated for less than $2000.

Insulation Council of Australia and NZ president Dennis D'Arcy said the industry was delighted with the announcement, with initial estimates it would create about 4000 jobs.

"There are a lot of small businesses which rely on insulation as an important part of their income," he said.

"The package is going to have a strong impact on their stability and growth. There are installers, deliverers, factory workers -- it has quite a ripple effect."

Peter Ruz, national marketing manager for the nation's biggest insulation service, Fletcher Insulation, said the industry had been arguing for years that Australia had the least energy-efficient housing stock in the developed world, with a consequent drain on the national economy.

"Unfortunately the previous government was not particularly receptive to arguments about climate change," Mr Ruz said.

While all new homes are built with insulation, before Tuesday's announcement fewer than 50,000 old homes a year were being insulated. Mr Ruz said this could increase to half a million homes annually over the next four years.

Fletcher Insulation laid off 20 people at its Melbourne plant before Christmas, but it now hopes to reverse that decision.

Bradford Insulation group marketing manager Ray Thompson said the company's newly commissioned plant in Brisbane would move to 24/7 production following the announcement.

"We will start employing people immediately," Mr Thompson said yesterday.

Smaller insulation companies predicted an almost immediate boost to business. Peter Gerster, owner of Golden Fleece Insulation in Melbourne, said he expected his turnover to double.

In Sydney, Safe and Sound Insulation operations manager Chris Huxtable said home owners were now much more conscious of their carbon footprint. Many owners of old homes would now be encouraged to insulate.

Credit: John Stapleton