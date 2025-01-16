Time is a traveller

Tenterfield saddler turn your head

Ride again Jackaroo

Think I see kangaroo up ahead

The son of George woolnough

Went off and got married

And had a war baby

But something was wrong

And it's easier to drink then go crazy

And if there were questions about why

The end was so sad

Well George had no answers about why a son

Ever has need of a gun

Time is a traveller

Tenterfield saddler turn your head

Ride again Jackaroo

Think i see kangaroo up ahead

Peter Allan

From the end of 2024.

MAINSTREAM NEWS

SKY NEWS

Peter Dutton demands action from Anthony Albanese after Victoria Labor makes social media post attacking wife Kirilly

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has hit back after his wife was targeted in a now-deleted social media post from Victorian Labor that sparked widespread outcry.

Around midday on Monday, Victorian Labor posted a 2019 newspaper cover of The Courier Mail’s Sunday publication where Mr Dutton, who was Home Affairs Minister at the time, is featured alongside his wife with the quote: “He is not a monster”.

Above the image, the line: “Justifying dating your new partner to your friends who don’t like him” had been edited in, alongside a caption reading: “We all know that one couple”.

Ms Dutton’s quote comes from a feature where she spoke out on “horrendous” threats and material targeting herself, Mr Dutton and their children, as she defended the now Opposition Leader’s character.

"He is a really good man. He is a really good father and he’s not a monster," she told The Sunday Mail at the time.

Mr Dutton and his wife Kirilly were targeted in a Victorian Labor social media post on Monday. Picture: Facebook

Mr Dutton hit back at the controversial post which has now been deleted. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Martin Ollman

The misdeeds of AHPRA: high time to reform or repeal

Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) was established on July 01, 2010, as part of the National Registration and Accreditation Scheme (NRAS), with the purported role of protecting the public by regulating healthcare practitioners (HCPs) over multiple disciplines. Over the last 15 years, it has evolved into a behemoth and it now presents an extraordinary challenge for Australia’s healthcare providers and consumers. Trust in AHPRA is dropping at an extraordinary rate.

There is now widespread opinion that AHPRA has increased in bureaucratic function; and, based on multiple examples of it employing unorthodox approaches, has a self-appointed remit beyond its intended purpose – with chilling effect to the 850,000 HCPs (of which 15 per cent are doctors and over half are nurses) being handled with relative impunity. At the heart of this is the incompetence of investigators who, very simply, frequently misinterpret the subtleties of doctor-patient interactions and seemingly subscribe to the upside-down tenet that a ‘HCP must be guilty until innocence is proven’. Are these investigators drunk on power or forced to meet arbitrary targets? Probably both…