What happened to you? He went into hiding.

One path obviates another.

For months the voices lamented the loss of an opportunity, but that opportunity was full of traps, and he, or they, did not want to go there. Success was a trap, platitudes were a trap, those who lured him onto a different path were a trap; and so as the creeping dawn and the creeping realisation came home to roost, as paths entwined, as the world went mad, as Western civilisation collapsed, as a different world emerged, away from the evil which had blanketed it, he took his his time. Hasten slowly.

In the papers, there were always stories of businesses collapsing. This week a gourmet chain with restaurants in three states which charged up to $500 a steak. Previously one construction company after another. Armaguard, the company which moved cash, was itself in a financial crisis. Convenient for those shovelling, pushing Australia towards being a cashless society. Unvoted for. Unwanted. But the will of the population was entirely irrelevant to these people, except at election time, when it was nothing but a trait to be manipulated.

Just as the communality, the commonality, the desire to protect each other, had been mercilessly, ruthlessly manipulated during the Covid era to inject the population with a bioweapon, to destroy the health of the population, to make them compliant, dumber; and in the end, sadder.

For they did not care, not for one moment. That was the ruthlessness, and the beauty of the mastery which had sowed its own destruction, and we now watched in slow motion, the collapse of all their evil intent, the collapse of their hopelessly malcontent plans, their own diseases, their own vulnerabilities. And you will suffer before you die, before you fall out of the sky. And all will be lost in your realm. And we will sail free.