If you love me, let me live in peace. I don't understand. Jackie Leven, though he couldn't find the source of the quote in a quick search. Not that it mattered. Touched, that's what they used to call it.

He had gone to the edge of the precipice and stared over the edge; at the ordinary life. And all his life he had said, all I want is to be an ordinary person. Which, when he got there turned out to be a nightmare of ordinariness, and he had retreated back from the edge of that grey, unilateral nightmare, a place of darkness and boredom. And so here they were.

The Collapse of Empire, the American Empire, had occupied his thoughts for a time, and so when the truly historic Biden Trump Debate came along, he couldn't help but watch, and then watch all the aftermath, after the realisation came that they had been lying all along. Lying all along. That the man was in the midst of shuffling off the mortal coil, and out of their own self interest, or self preservation, those around him, the apparatchiks, had been lying to everybody.

And so the entire government and the entire agenda was a fraud, whether it was Covid or climate change or gender reassignment "therapy", or the massive government funded domestic violence industry, with all their proponents, all their activists, and funnily enough, despite the billions upon billions, the situation got worse and worse every year, requiring yet more billions. Failing upwards. So many in this inverted time failed upwards.

The troops were gathering in preparation, although for exactly what he did not know.

It was a freezing winter, colder than it had been for more than two decades.

Still the "global burning" brigade, having escalated beyond all their marketing terms, climate catastrophe, climate emergency, milked the public and made their billions. And we all passed on, staring at the past in disbelief.

HEADLINES

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

Monday1 July 2024

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NEWS

NSW introduces coercive control laws, tougher bail laws from July 1

One state will become the first to criminalise coercive control while also adding stronger bail laws to protect survivor victims of domestic violence.

Aisling BrennanQueensland general news reporter

Victim-survivors of domestic, family and sexual violence will now have stronger protections in New South Wales, with the criminalisation of coercive control and stronger bail laws coming into effect.

From Monday, coercive control will be considered a stand-alone dedicated offence in NSW.

Significant bail reforms will also come into effect from Monday, making it more difficult for those accused of serious domestic violence offences to get bail.

Under the new coercive control laws, if found guilty, perpetrators can face up to seven years in prison.

Attorney-General Michael Daley said it was essential people felt safe in their relationships and these new laws will ensure they’re supported.

“From today, coercive control in current and former intimate partner relationships will be a crime punishable by up to seven years’ imprisonment,” Mr Daley said.

“Abuse against a current or former intimate partner is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“In terms of the bail laws, we believe in the presumption of innocence, but it is also important to recognise the right of victim survivors to be safe from harassment, intimidation or violence at the hands of a current or former intimate partner.

“The safety of victim-survivors must be a paramount consideration.”

Coercive control can manifest in different ways and is linked to a pattern of behaviour that may include financial and emotional abuse, violence and intimidation, threats against pets or loved ones, tracking someone’s movements, or isolating them from family and friends.

Police minister Yasmin Catley said NSW Police have undergone, and are continuing, training to recognise and respond to the complex and nuanced signs of coercive control.

And now I am a great big man

I work alone far from that land

The plough moves deep inside my veins

But someone else now holds the reins

The shadow steals across the hill

And falls upon the paper mill

The men inside come streaming out

And the valley echoes with their shout

Echoes in the lonely bars

And by the silent reservoir

And leaves are turning yellow

In my hair

...in my hair

...turning yellow in my hair

...turning yellow in my hair

Jackie Leven