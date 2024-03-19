The gleam of a sword. A high class warrior. Australia in 2024. An eSafety Commissioner deeply entwined with the Davos crew. Was there anything more farcical, more contemptuous of the general population?

Australia was mimicking America, no doubt because the same people were in control. Massive high immigration rates. Rapid demographic transformation. The collapse of all faith in the ruling class, the electoral process, the nation's institutions. The deep knowledge that the judicial system would not deliver justice.

We were held in contempt and we rose up.

The rosy fingered dawn.

Hard to believe now, the beauties of the south coast, the cluttered, chaotic, messy past, the longing, an ancient longing within himself, and the surfeit and the surplus, or surplus to need, surplus to requirement, of no account.

We heard them say that: surplus to requirement, and so were dispatched into something entirely needless.

And all around the ancient beauty. And that same sense: all of this had happened before.

The evolution of intelligence.