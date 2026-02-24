MAINSTREAM HEADLINES

SKY NEWS

https://www.skynews.com.au/

‘This is a disgrace’: Labor has planned ISIS brides’ repatriation for months

22 February 2026 - 07:33PM

Sky News host Danica De Giorgio says it is a “disgrace” that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has planned the repatriation of the ISIS brides over the course of months. “How much longer can Labor keep up the denials and the façade that it has nothing to do with the repatriation of these women?” Ms De Giorgio said. “So, the plans for the cohort's return were far more advanced than what the Prime Minister and Labor has been telling you this week.”

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

https://www.theguardian.com/au

Over the past several months, Guardian Australia has detailed the inner workings of private companies running call centre operations for major government agencies, including Centrelink, the Australian Taxation Office and the NDIA.

The call centre workers describe a system they say prioritises profit over worker wellbeing and quality of service. They say they are inadequately trained and receive near minimum pay, leading to high stress and extreme resignation rates.

ABC

https://www.abc.net.au/news

Inside Australia’s fight against vaccine hesitancy

Addressing vaccine hesitancy requires skill and patience – some days, the people who do it feel like they’re drowning in a sea of lies.

Now, with health practitioners increasingly confronting patients who question the safety and efficacy of vaccines that have long been proven to work, efforts to curb hesitancy and improve uptake have taken on new urgency. It is delicate, time-consuming work that requires skill and patience — some days, the people who do it feel like they’re drowning in a sea of lies and conspiracy theories.

Still, they persist: some because they understand the science and public health benefits of vaccination, others because they know the anguish of losing a loved one to vaccine-preventable disease.

THE NIGHTLY

https://thenightly.com.au/

Secret Service agents shoot dead armed man at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

A man armed with a shotgun and a fuel can has been shot dead after entering US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

NEWS

https://www.news.com.au/

Bizarre footage of ‘terrifying’ humanoid Chinese robots has terrified people across the world. Now, we have the real story.

THE NEW DAILY

https://www.thenewdaily.com.au/

Can Angus Taylor get beyond slogans to craft a sound immigration policy?

MACRO BUSINESS

https://www.macrobusiness.com.au/

High energy costs prevent Australia from moving up the value chain

A June 2025 analysis of ASIC insolvency figures showed that more than 1400 manufacturers nationwide had failed over the first two years of the Albanese government.

Among these failures was Incitec Pivot, a large fertiliser company, which closed most of its Australian operations due to rising energy costs.