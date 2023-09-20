Everywhere people stare

Each and ev'ryday

I can see them laugh at me

And I hear them say

Hey, you've got to hide your love away

Hey, you've got to hide your love away

How can I even try

I can never win

Hearing them, seeing them

In the state I'm in

The Beatles

Down a million rabbit holes. That's where they wanted you, nice and tucked away, not causing trouble anymore. No profit to be made, because the profit was not what drove them.

Well that wasn't going to happen. These endless discussions in this interminable plight. "We'll all be dead soon," anyway, said one of the vaccinated Watchers on the Watch.

Humans are such a short lived species. Even those with the longevity gene.

Yesterday he went to the so-called community consultations on the windfarms, where the many people affected fully expected to be consulted. It was nothing of the kind. It was just another bureaucratic snow job, where useless apparatchiks answered questions from their song sheet, or talking points, while others, not officially designated, mingled in an attempt to defuse the anger of the mob. The uninformed mob they regarded with such contempt.

Dead whales wherever there were windfarms, all around the world.

"Those stories were sponsored by oil companies," the female bureaucrat with cold, scheming eyes told him. "Would you rather have the government running these things, or an oil company."

He was paraphrasing.

His once almost perfect recall was deteriorating with age. His delinquent past didn't help, either.

"Nobody likes this government," he responded.

That was true enough.

What he should have said was, and all these billions of dollars being raked off the back of working Australians are flowing to the Chinese and Bill Gates, and round about now people would trust a petroleum company over either of them.

At least a petroleum company was out and out there to make a profit, and had facilitated easy modes of transport for ordinary people for the past century or so.

At least they didn't fill the airwaves with ideological bullshit; at least they didn't energise a generation on a lie. At least they didn't rape the poor to give to the rich, while impoverishing them in the name of saving the planet.

The lie. The lie. The lie.

But hey, what would I know? came the old shrug.

As for the country, anger mounted. All those who had showed up for the so-called consultation had been expecting a town hall meeting, somewhere they could express their concerns, feel like they were having a say.

Nothing happened. It was just bullshit.

"You've already made up your minds," he told the bureaucrats. "You don't want to know what these people think.

"They can scan the QR code there and it will take them to the site where they can make a submission," she said.

"This area's full of tradies and retirees," he replied. "They don't have the capacity or are not inclined to do that."

"Well people pay their bills on line now, that's the way of the world now," said the Canberra public servant.

And he could have added, to make a submission the government has no intention of even bothering to read.

That was it. The absolute contempt. They pretended to have a community consultation, took their money, booked into their comfortable hotels, went to nice restaurants in the evening, their handsome travel allowance paid for by people struggling to pay their electricity bills. .

They lied and lied and lied.

They had their multi-billion contracts. They had their orders from the minister, the Energy Minister Chris Bowen, widely seen as deranged. Clayton Utz, well known for their high fees, would pocket their dosh.

And those who would be affected, they could stare out to sea as the ancient whale migration rate, evolved over an estimated 55 million years, was destroyed.

And a species, a rare, beautiful, sophisticated and intelligent species, once again faced extinction at the hands of humans.

What could you do but sigh? Or despair? At this blatant arrogance, this indifference to the views of the public. What were a few outraged communities in face of multi-billion dollar corporations? And the likes of Bill Gates? A man who many Australians believed belonged in jail.

AUSTRALIAN MAINSTREAM MEDIA

SKY NEWS

Sky News host Peta Credlin says Indigenous leader Noel Pearson is back to his “bullying worst” after targeting Shadow Indigenous Affairs Minister Jacinta Price.

Ms Price fronted the National Press Club last week, where she claimed the Voice would reinforce the separatism that's bedevilled Aboriginal policy for decades.

Mr Pearson tried to compare the shadow minister’s comments at the National Press Club with broad statements such as “all Mexicans are rapists”.

Ms Credlin criticised the Yes23 campaigner for “viciously mischaracterising” Ms Price’s comments as a call for “assimilation”.

“Pearson went on to accuse Price of being, quote, ‘delighted at our distress’, even though she's done far more than any of the race-power-obsessed Yes campaigners, Pearson included, to tackle the endemic violence against women and girls in remote Australia,” Ms Credlin said.

“The bullying and moral intimidation of No campaigners by Yes activists has got to stop, but so far, the South Australian Labor Premier has been the only Yes person with the guts to call it out.”

ABC

Some young Indigenous people want to open up more discussions about the Voice in their communities, according to teens at a Yes campaign event.

Key points:

Two First Nations teens are calling on their peers to "be proud of who you are" and have open discussions about the Voice to Parliament

Yes campaign organisers say First Nations communities must have "heartfelt" conversations so they are informed about the referendum

Federal MP Mark Coulton says regional communities feel their voices will not be heard, but Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney says the Voice will include voices from the bush

Naarah Kennedy Barnes and Tyra Moore Towney, both aged 14, attended a Yes campaign event in Dubbo recently to find out more about what the Voice would mean for them.

"In our generation you don't really hear people our age talk about this stuff," Tyra said.

"I think it's important for people to contribute to things even if they have feelings of shame," Naarah said.

The girls, who are very proud of their Indigenous heritage, said they wanted other young people to realise they should never feel ashamed about their culture.

They said they were grateful their families had kept them connected to their First Nations roots, and said having a voice wasn't just about talking.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA\

A senior Coalition frontbencher has warned fellow no voters against attending anti-voice rallies promoted by a pro-Kremlin activist, arguing the events are a “shameless” attempt to push “wacky and extreme causes”.

Simeon Boikov, who uses the online persona “the Aussie Cossack”, is among those promoting “no to the voice” rallies around Australia this Saturday, including a major rally in Sydney featuring federal senator Ralph Babet and former MP Craig Kelly.

The shadow minister for home affairs, James Paterson, who opposes the voice, distanced himself from the planned rallies and urged people to avoid being drawn into causes such as supporting the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Cabinet minister Jason Clare also was critical of the events being “organised inside the Russian consulate”, a reference to Boikov who has been living in the Russian consulate in Sydney since late last year, seeking refuge after police sought him in connection with the alleged assault of a man at a pro-Ukraine rally.

Boikov was a prominent figure in last year’s anti-vaccine mandate convoy to Canberra, part of a contingent of live-streamers who broadcast for hours from protests. Boikov was invited into Kelly’s office as part of a “delegation” of protesters. Kelly was also billed as a special guest for the 2021 “Freedom Ball” promoted by Boikov.

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

If Australia’s Left-wing hegemony were sincerely concerned about injustice, they’d be out in force condemning the ‘Yes’ campaign’s association with murderous collectivist ideology, as we saw this week.

They’re not.

Communists, flying flags, walked amongst the crowd seemingly with no objection. The same activists who attacked Moira Deeming over a handful of neo-Nazis hijacking a Let Women Speak rally (individuals with no connection whatsoever with the event, the ideology, or Deeming), are both silent and out of sight.

‘If a murderous ideology supports your cause, it’s probably not a good one!’

Or so said Lefties, threatening to cancel Moira Deeming, circa the Let Women Speak rally.

I’m not hearing that rationale today, even though the shoe clearly fits if moral responsibility is to be applied equally.

THE NEW DAILY

The man who led the populist campaign to have Britain quit the European Union says the No campaign against the Indigenous Voice to Parliament has brought Australian politics to its Brexit moment.

“I’m watching, I’m cheering,” said Nigel Farage this week of declining support for the Voice.

Farage is known as the man who brought about a 2016 referendum that led Britain to vote to leave the European Union.

Britain and the EU eventually severed ties in 2020.

Three years on, the decision is widely described as an act of economic self-harm that, according to official figures, wiped $200 billion a year off trade.

“Put it this way, in 2016 the British economy was 90 per cent the size of Germany’s,” said Mark Carney, a former Bank of England governor. “Now it is less than 70 per cent.”

Brexit ran on the steam of a populist campaign that held contempt for people like Carney, elites of all stripes, including big business, bureaucrats, experts and international organisations.