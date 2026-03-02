MAINSTREAM HEADLINES

MICHAEL WEST MEDIA

https://michaelwest.com.au/

Chris Minns’ stormtroopers. Guns for graffiti, silence for the dead

But there is one now for other hate crimes, as the NSW government confirmed the creation of a permanent, heavily resourced policing unit of around 250 officers. The “Rapid Response Unit”. A specialist, centralised force that will remain on call, equipped with long arm rifles and deployed where needed.

It is a standing response to what is being described as a surge in hate-related incidents, with officers positioned at places of worship, major events, and public spaces, visible, armed, and permanent, a continuation of operations that have expanded in recent months.

The language surrounding its creation is unmistakable, built on urgency, threat, and the framing of emergency.

What exactly is the emergency?

The incidents driving this response, while serious and at times deeply offensive, have been overwhelmingly non-lethal, consisting largely of graffiti, vandalism, threats, and acts of intimidation, even as police operations have carried out thousands of taskings and laid relatively limited numbers of charges.

They are offensive, and in many cases criminal, but they do not reflect a pattern of widespread lethal violence that would ordinarily justify such an extraordinary response. Policing, at its core, is supposed to be about harm, about preventing it, responding to it, and allocating resources where it is most acute.

TOTT NEWS

https://tottnews.com/

NSW Police May Have VicPol on the Run for Nation’s Best Goon Squad

A violent clash between NSW Police and protesters opposing the visit of Israeli President, Isaac Herzog, has highlighted our descent into a world mirrored out of George Orwell’s dystopian classic, Nineteen Eighty-Four.

SKY NEWS

https://www.skynews.com.au/



The Albanese government has been criticised for urging “dialogue” between the authoritarian Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States, following strikes and counterstrikes in the Middle East.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

https://www.theguardian.com/au

US-Israel war on Iran live: death tolls rise in Israel, UAE and across region as Iran attacks continue and IDF strikes ‘heart of Tehran’

Deadly Iranian missile attack reported in Israel's Beit Shemesh

We are hearing reports of an Iranian missile hitting a residential neighbourhood in central Israel’s Beit Shemesh area.

Israel’s Magen David Adom (MDA) rescue service says at least eight people were killed in a strike there. In an update, the emergency rescue service said:

Additional MDA teams are treating and evacuating 28 casualties to hospital including: 2 in serious condition, 2 in moderate condition, and 24 in mild condition.

Workers are currently searching for people feared to be trapped under the rubble.

THE NIGHTLY

https://thenightly.com.au/

ANDREW GREENE: Australia is backing the US led attack on Iran, but there are limits to the support

Within hours of US and Israeli missiles striking at the heart of Iran’s regime, Australia was one of the first allies in the Western world to swiftly back the Trump administration.

“We support the United States acting to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to prevent Iran continuing to threaten international peace and security,” the Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and Defence Minister jointly declared on Saturday evening.

Australia has historically not just supported modern US led conflicts, it’s also taken part in them.

MACRO BUSINESS

https://www.macrobusiness.com.au/

“Economically illiterate” airport boss spins migration fairy tales

Leith van Onselen

Wednesday 25 February 2026

Adelaide Airport managing director Brenton Cox has labelled immigration critics “economically illiterate”, arguing that lower immigration levels would hinder growth and hinder housing supply.

“Those things (people say) like people coming to Australia are ‘taking jobs and taking our houses’… But the macro (economic) work absolutely disproves that”.

“It makes clear (immigrants) are creating jobs and building houses”, Cox was reported as saying at the Future SA 2026 summit.

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

https://www.spectator.com.au/

Donald Trump tells Iran: Lay down your arms … or face certain death

To the Iranian people Trump says, your freedom is at hand...