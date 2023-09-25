Oneiromancy, prophetic divination from dreams, considered a divine act in most ancient cultures and surviving to modern times in certain folk traditions. Oneiromancy is based on the belief that dreams are messages sent to the soul by gods or the dead, most often as warnings.

It worked for Satan, the author of technocracy, in the Garden of Eden, and it is still working. Convincing men (and women, in the case of Eve) that they can be little gods. Can make up the rules, and believe, say and do literally anything. Paul Collits.

Their neural networks were so limited these humans. He struggled with it. The language. The grasping decay of memory. The lack of an infinite library. The lack of implants. The way he sought for an image, or a reference, a book or a concept, and it simply wasn't there, or he had seen it so long ago he couldn't recall the detail. He longed for eidetic memory, for the almost total recall he had known in his youth.

For a long time, well for weeks, he had been re-enacting the policeman in Sense8, abolishing his consciousness to avoid the predators, the brain reading technology, those who sought power for power's sake; and to avoid the evil which had gripped the world. He did not want to gift them any further; and there, as they sought backwards and forwards, it came across as nothing but a drunken soliloquy. He cared nothing for them anymore. They had been such bastards, those foreign Watchers on the Watch, used to grasping what they wanted and moving on. The CIA. Homeland Security. The paranoid delusions of a lost soul.

If only he couldn't hear them. If only they hadn't deliberately tortured him. PsyOp programs. The stanches plunged into the ground. The protective wall was up. Do they realise their own walls have been breached? That in their own idiot reaching for power they had destroyed their own defences.

We were here before you were ever here, the mycelium of the ages, and out of that, how crazy are you? That you, yourselves, thought you could be gods?

It was the evil of it, the stinking reaching evil of it, that staggered or shocked him the most. The malevolence of these animals. The arrogance of these fools.

It was the strangest of times, this edge of history. A history that had once seemed so staggeringly central to God's wishes, and now just seemed like a glitch in time.

The Albanese government was staggering to defeat on all fronts; their immensely stale old left wing views so outdated it should all have been deleted, these sad souls parading as politicians, these liars who had poisoned the body politic on all levels; their pathetic attempts at censorship, their hapless attempts to control the national conversation, their decades long breach into controlling the national media, their extraordinarily divisive Indigenous Voice to Parliament which had turned into a putrid race war, black against black, white against white, black against white, white against black, at the same time as the government, without bothering to inform or discuss it with the people, embarked on a radical demographic remake of the population, record high immigration rates, 600,000 so far this year, and a spreading poverty which suited them, for those on the edge of poverty are easier to manipulate.

The anger was rising every day.

People hated this loopy left government, hated their dishonesty, hated their rampant destruction of the environment. And even the Environment Minister Chris Bowen, leader of the climate change dance, looked guilty as he spruiked the "super international renewable power house" bullshit.

Already he could see the derelict windfarms rusting out to sea.

Already these massively destructive, unbelievably stupid, tilting at windmills idiocy which had gripped, or more precisely been imposed on the nation, was coming unstuck.

For the windfarms were ugly. The people behind them craven with greed. And the brainless, gormless politicians who danced the tune of the World Economic Forum, vaccines, climate change and censorship, were cruelly imposing their idiocy on the nation.

How cruel it was. How stupid it was.

And we wouldn't be there to save you. Many fall by the wayside.

And here, already, in images translatable to humans, that vast ship of millions of intelligences, of unimaginable power, hovered above the area, appeared in and out of time and space, ran corridors or shafts down to the planet surface, cohered above them.

For one thing: The Arrival.

And so it was, and so it would be, and so it had always been. Power beyond all reckoning, power beyond any human understanding.

He flexed his muscles for one brief instant, and disappeared into history.

While above, glory be, they issued their warning. The war had begun.

AUSTRALIAN MAINSTREAM NEWS

AUSTRALIAN MAINSTREAM NEWS

PAUL COLLITS

Little wonder then that so many now bow to strange gods: what surer evidence of collective madness could there be than the many thousands of inner-city lefties, who, having denounced Australia’s founding fathers as murderers, daily “pay their respects” to past Indigenous elders who rained violence on women and children? Convinced, like the European romantics of the 19th century, that their own civilisation is rotten to the core, our cultural elites have found its replacement among rose-coloured visions of noble savagery.

And little wonder too that magical thinking, whose woolly-minded appeal is entirely to the emotions, has become so widespread – with devastating effects on the quality of the public debate.

(source paywalled)

One can think of many examples from the ideological world that we now inhabit. For example, believing that driving an electric car will reduce the number of droughts and floods. Or thinking that squirting hand sanitiser about your person will stop a virus. Or that voting yes in a referendum will stop racism. Or all the rubbish about “making a difference”. Or that if I get someone “silenced”, no one will believe what I take to be bad things any more. Or thinking that if cows are made to wear masks, the earth’s air temperature will cease to increase. Or that if Welshmen all drive at 20 miles an hour, that it will make a difference to anything other than the mood of the Welsh.

You get the picture.

In the created, modern, post-God world, where men and women have removed from the Creator decisions over what is to count as virtue and vice, in effect re-writing the Ten Commandments and the cardinal virtues along the way, they have sought to create utopias on earth – immantenising the eschaton, in Eric Voegelin’s memorable phrase – and to ensure that the only voices allowed to be heard in the public square are those of the keepers of the new virtue and their acolytes. Out with adultery and such like, in with racism and homophobia.

Wikipedia: In political theory and theology, to immanentize the eschaton is a generally pejorative term referring to attempts to bring about utopian conditions in the world, and to effectively create heaven on earth

Chesterton was right when he (was reputed to have) said that once men stop believing in God, they don’t believe in nothing; rather, they believe in anything.

ZEROHEDGE

Microsoft co-founder, philanthropist, and climate alarmist Bill Gates has backtracked on 'climate doom' prophecies. The writing is on the wall for the political and financial elites, who have long championed imminent climate doom, realizing that the public sees through the charades.

In 2021, Gates previously warned about apocalyptic consequences if the world does not achieve zero net carbon emissions by the year 2050. He also promoted his new book, "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster" (fear sells).

On Thursday, Gates made a sudden U-turn on his climate doom narrative and now expects "No temperate country is going to become uninhabitable."

Gates spoke at a live event at The Times Center in New York and argued: "If you try to do climate brute force, you will get people who say, 'I like climate but I don't want to bear that cost and reduce my standard of living."

SKY NEWS

Sky News Chief Election Analyst Tom Connell has assessed the latest Newspoll figures which show a further drop in support among voters for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

With less than 20 days to go until the Voice referendum, new polling has revealed support for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament has slumped to a new low.

According to the latest Newspoll, the ‘Yes’ vote has fallen to 36 per cent, dropping a further two points.

The same polling shows the ‘No’ vote has increased to 56 per cent, up by another three points.

The 'Undecided' vote sits at 8 per cent.

THE NEW DAILY

Ambulance ramping has soared to record highs, with paramedics wasting thousands of hours outside Queensland hospitals.

Documents tabled in state parliament reveal the ambulances lost 16,036 hours in May, setting a monthly record high in ramping time.

Figures from January to June reveal paramedics lost 85,456 hours across the state over the six months.

Metro South Hospital and Health Service recorded the worst results, with 29,568 lost hours during the first half of the year.