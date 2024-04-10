Well, then, that creeping sense. They knew what was out there, beyond the rim of the camp, beyond the light of the fire, when the snarling demons snapped in the dead of night and strange glitter fell down through Mardi Gras lights. He wasn't part of the same world anymore. He rose. They rose. There could be no defining outcome. And he stared at the young families with a kind of fascination, a charm, and smiled. For this life was for them. And they would be alive well into the next century, when who knew what the world would be like.

The machines came; and came to talk to him. A powerful empath had arrived in the country. They passed through Tullamarine Airport. He heard all the talk. The days were clear and cold. We went about our duties. And were forgiven.

Good luck with it, good luck with him. They were trying to cover their tracks. He was due in the Federal Court later in the month. Nothing about the case made sense. It was nasty, vicious, brutal and hopefully short, that they would cover their own malfeasance, their own miscreant behaviour, their devil worship, their obeisance to the dark forces. And the gods would come for them, just as they had come for him.

Be cruel. Be kind. Think outside the square. These things were sent to trial us. What doesn't kill you makes you stronger. All the clichés of battle. He had begun reading the Art of War, again. Their ruthless deep throated insanity, their own evil hands. Never expect competence. Never expect sanity. Never expect reason.

For there was no justice in the land. Good deeds were never returned. Loyalty was never paid. Obsequiousness always backfired. Suck up to the devil and you get black blood running down your chin.

He tried to be kind. He tried to do the right thing. Work Hard. Live long and prosper. Be true, if not to yourself then to a higher notion, or discipline, or path, nobility, the higher orders of being, the hierarchy of values, as they kept talking about. And he rounded on them, and waved them off in frustration. And on the valley slopes the horses were rearing in battle, their riders swords aloft. And in Australia, Australia was being destroyed.

MAINSTREAM MEDIA

https://www.9news.com.au/national/jobseeker-not-enough-to-cover-basic-cost-of-living-anglicare-report-finds/11159ef1-f101-4e6c-8174-7da58e5967d2

obSeeker payments aren't enough to cover basic living costs, a new report from Anglicare Australia says.

The national not-for-profit pointed to the impact of inflation - and the increases in living costs from providers who had jacked up prices to an even greater extent.

Anglicare said housing costs had increased by 22 per cent, food and groceries by 17 per cent, electricity by 17 per cent, and transport by 11 per cent.

https://www.rnz.co.nz/international/pacific-news/513793/pacific-nations-gradually-embracing-elon-musk-s-starlink

In Vanuatu, border workers are confiscating equipment.

Telecom regulator Brian Winji said people using the service had signed up overseas - likely in Australia and New Zealand - and have brought the equipment into the country.

"They smuggle it into Vanuatu without customs knowing," Winiji said.

"[Starlink] is not allowed to operate inside Vanuatu without getting a proper license."

Starlink was given a temporary restricted license to operate after severe back-to-back cyclones battered the country. But this was only 20 units given to the National Disaster Management Office and it lapses by the end of April.

Anyone else using Starlink is breaking the rules.

Winji said Starlink had not fully applied to operate in Vanuatu and he does not know when they will be operational.

https://www.rnz.co.nz/international/pacific-news/513793/pacific-nations-gradually-embracing-elon-musk-s-starlink