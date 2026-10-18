Mired in scandal and plummeting in popularity, the Albanese government is desperate to crush free speech in Australia any way it can. Australia’s new hate-speech laws, rammed through Parliament with almost no public consultation and the full support of the Opposition, are now before the High Court.

The case is White Australia Party v Commonwealth. The White Australia Party have little public sympathy, but that is entirely beside the point. Whatever one thinks of the party itself, the decision will set important limits on how far a government can go in banning organisations and criminalising their members.

As lawyer and commentator James Glissan put it after reviewing the submissions: “The plaintiffs are White Australia. The government says that they’re a rebranded Nazi organization using political party status to protect themselves. And most Australians are going to hear who they are and want nothing to do with them. Fair enough. But watch how the question now changes from ‘should the government be able to have this much power over what I say’ to ‘why are you supporting Nazis?’”

The laws were introduced after the Bondi Beach attack in December 2025. They allow a minister, acting on advice, to list an organisation as a “prohibited hate group.” Once listed, membership or support can lead to serious criminal charges.

That this power should be granted to the present incumbents, who are widely disliked across swathes of the Australian community for their authoritarian ways, is raising serious questions. Could their principal rivals, One Nation, with its open hostility to the historically high numbers of immigrants from the sub-continent now entering Australia, be listed as a hate group and therefore be banned?

The possibility has been repeatedly raised in online forums.

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Hizb ut-Tahrir, sometimes described as the intellectual wing of the Jihad movement, was the first organisation listed, in March 2026. While banned in much of the world, it had operated freely in Australia since the 1990s and was broadly accepted by Australia’s various Muslim communities. The leaders of the Hizb have been photographed, for example, with the Grand Mufti, Australia’s putative Muslim leader.

The White Australia Party followed in May, becoming only the second group banned under the scheme. It claims around 1,780 members and had been trying to register as a federal political party. Its national president, Thomas Sewell, is also a plaintiff.

The White Australia Party was incorporated in Victoria in December 2025, presenting itself as an organisation dedicated to the preservation and advancement of Australians of predominantly European heritage, the promotion of their historical and cultural contributions, and the advocacy of related immigration and population policies through lawful political means.

Thomas Sewell is the national president of the White Australia Party and was previously the leading figure in the National Socialist Network and the related European Australian Movement, groups that presented themselves as defending the interests of Australians of European heritage against what they described as demographic and cultural replacement.

Hizb ut-Tahrir’s listing followed advice from security agencies that the organisation had publicly praised attacks that would amount to hate crimes if carried out in Australia, including the 7 October 2023 Hamas attacks. The same suite of criminal offences that later applied to White Australia, membership, recruitment, funding, training and material support, can each attract penalties of up to 15 years’ imprisonment.

The White Australia Party argues the laws are unconstitutional on three main grounds.

First, they say the scheme is too similar to the 1950 Communist Party Dissolution Act, which the High Court struck down. In that case the Court ruled that Parliament and the government cannot simply declare an organisation dangerous and then ban it; there must be a real factual basis that courts can examine.

Second, they claim the laws breach the implied freedom of political communication that the Constitution protects. Making it a crime to belong to or support a political group, they say, stops people from taking part in political debate.

Third, they argue the laws hand the executive a power that belongs to the courts: deciding guilt and imposing punishment.

The Commonwealth replies that the laws are valid under the external affairs power because they help Australia meet its international treaty obligations against racial hatred. It also describes the party as a rebranded neo-Nazi group trying to use the label of a political party to protect itself. Several state governments have intervened to support the Commonwealth.

Glissan highlighted one particularly striking line in the Commonwealth’s written submissions: “In this case the Commonwealth is arguing that the smaller the group, the less the government has to justify the restriction on that freedom… So if a law affects only a small group of people, it should generally be treated as placing a smaller burden on political communication. Overall, White Australia is a very small group. So this limitation, no matter how badly it affects them, only therefore needs a very small justification.”

In June the Chief Justice refused an urgent application to pause the ban while the case was heard. The Full Court then heard the main arguments over two days in early September. No judgment has yet been delivered.

The way the laws were passed has drawn criticism beyond the courtroom. They moved through Parliament with little real debate or consultation, and both major parties backed them. That bipartisan support is one reason many Liberal voters have become disillusioned: on this issue, as on others, the difference between the parties has been hard to see.

Legal commentators have already said the outcome will matter far more than the fate of this particular organisation. A ruling that upholds the scheme would confirm that a future government has broad power to proscribe groups it regards as extreme. A ruling against the scheme would force Parliament to rewrite the laws with tighter safeguards.

The High Court is expected to deliver its decision in the coming months. If the laws are upheld, the listing stands and the model remains available for further use. If all or part of the scheme is struck down, the party’s capacity to operate would revive, at least for a time, and Parliament would have to start again. Either way, the judgment will clarify how much power the executive can exercise over political associations in Australia.

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