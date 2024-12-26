They were fascinated by power. By Empire. By aristocrats. By pinnacles of achievement and influence.

He was here on the outer outer rim of everything. Days slid by. Some seemed like centuries, it was true now. Others, they were gone before they had barely begun.

The evolution of intelligence marked a new pinnacle every single day. Galloping to a future from a past we had already forgotten.

As it was seen in his own life. It was almost impossible now to imagine a life before mobile phones.

"I could ring him up without no telephone."

And how to find your way without Waze, or Google Maps. Without a phone in your pocket, a GPS, a device which could do almost anything.

And now? There were millions of connections. He lay quiet in the field. He walked the forest, through the future and the past.

And the country? We wheeled into 2025. And a coming election, yet to be announced. Most likely date 17 May, 2025.

Both sides were appalling. Neither side would work to improve the lives of ordinary working people, ordinary Australians, who were, of course, not ordinary at all.

And small business would remain crushed. And hope would have fled elsewhere.

And so it was, and so it would become.

Cinnamon horses, in the turpentine trees, as Old Nick put it.

MAINSTREAM NEWS

NEWS

Thousands of people have flocked to celebrate Christmas Day at a Sydney beach party that has been hailed as a “pretty special” event, despite reports of injuries and assault.

Police at the Bronte Beach event rushed to assist a man who suffered serious head injuries after he reportedly slipped while trying to jump off a cliff into the ocean pool.

A medical team was dispatched by helicopter and the man in his 20s has been rushed to St Vincent’s hospital in a serious condition.

Police have also attended the scene of an alleged assault that left a man unconscious.

THE SPECTATOR

This summer, Australians of all backgrounds and ethnicities must ask themselves whether the great Australian dream of multiculturalism has failed. And if it has, what is to be done?

For decades, politicians from all sides have reassured us that a constant influx of people from across the globe was all upside and no downside. Immigration, we were told, not only enriched us economically but also culturally. To a large extent, this was perceived to be true, and as white-bread Australia morphed into ciabatta, pita and bao bun Australia, we saw little reason to doubt that this would continue.

Alas, not all cultures are the same, and more importantly, not all cultures accept the fundamental condition of any successful large-scale immigration program: assimilation.

Not any more. The intolerance of many Muslims toward Jews has spilled out into open, virulent anti-Semitism. That this is clearly co-ordinated, well-organised and well-funded from overseas became clear when, within hours of the rapes, murders, beheadings and kidnappings of 7 October (and long before even the faintest hint of retaliation from Israel) angry crowds magically appeared, brandishing pristine Palestinian flags, causing mayhem on the steps of the Opera House where a commemoration to the murdered Israelis was supposed to be taking place. At that pivotal moment, and to their eternal shame, Australia’s law enforcers in the shape of the NSW Police did absolutely nothing – except arrest a man carrying an Israeli flag! Meanwhile, with impunity, radical Islamic leaders in an area that boasts a 46-per-cent Muslim population, Sydney’s Greenacre, literally celebrated the evil Hamas atrocities as a moment of ‘joy’ and ‘elation’.

Ever since, flashes of Jew-hatred have erupted across this nation like spotfires heralding a bushfire; on street ‘protests’, on campuses and now in attacks on cars and synagogues.

xxx

The Pub Test: The real state of the Australian economy

Nobody has been this broke in generations

Gina Rinehart Shines at the Gala for Australia’s National Mining Day 2024 – Industry Leaders Rally Behind Fossil Fuels and Critique Renewables

https://www.royhill.com.au/gina-rinehart-shines-at-the-gala-for-australias-national-mining-day-2024-industry-leaders-rally-behind-fossil-fuels-and-critique-renewables/

I’ll be the best friend you ever had, Peter Dutton promises miners

https://www.ginarinehart.com.au/ill-be-the-best-friend-you-ever-had-peter-dutton-promises-miners/

Peter Dutton will jettison Australia’s medium-term carbon budget by “turbocharging” a pipeline of more than 420 mining and energy projects as part of a broader pledge to make himself the best friend the resources sector has “ever had”.

“I want to see more excavators digging, more gas flowing, and more trucks moving,” Mr Dutton will tell the Minerals Council of Australia conference in Canberra on Wednesday morning.

Speaking at the same event, Resources Minister Madeleine King will issue a challenge to miners that there is no time to lose in meeting allies’ growing demand for critical minerals used in renewables and weapons.

“We need to do more to ensure our partners lean into efforts to strengthen and support our critical minerals and rare earths sectors,” Ms King will say.

“But Australia’s credibility and ability to make such requests depends on us taking up responsibility to lead on critical minerals and rare earth elements globally”.