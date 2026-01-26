Here, then, on this mortal plain, we all make mistakes, and here, then, as the wise rose up and the networks meshed, and he became bewildered by the constant ache, and good times ran amok, and parasites ate through all the surfaces, and misfortune coated their every path; then again, the sun rose, the days turned into centuries, he regretted his mistakes, and moved on.

It was all a terrible circumstance.

Why, exactly, were they destroying the country so deliberately? From a poverty stricken and happenstance place, where the population had been turned into wage slaves and the evils of those who would rewrite history, and rewrite the nation, were fully in play. And a weak political class, in secret a secret government ruled them all. And created chaos.

For, as the old saying went, chaos creates opportunity. The ruins at the edge of the village. The dark roads that led out across the plains, into a night without end. The country that could have been salvaged, but nobody dared.

Australia Day came and went. A day, now populated with controversy, a country curdled with its own dislike, the evils of the early colonial period now the only thing the left, and the barracking children and the adolescent fervour and the middle class tempest; all of it now led out from that place, into that dark and starless night.

That was it. We had been betrayed. All of us had been betrayed. The people whose fortunes were stripped, who thought their own misfortunes were happenstance rather than design, the peculiarities of it all, he came, he went, he suffered in a peculiar silence, he made as if to go forward and his head swirled with sullen images, well, well, why had you cared so much? How did any of it make any sense?

MAINSTREAM HEADLINES

SKY NEWS

https://www.skynews.com.au/

Opposition Leader Sussan Ley has dismissed speculation about an imminent leadership spill as a “media frenzy”, saying she was elected by the partyroom to lead.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

https://www.theguardian.com/au

Invasion Day: police investigate ‘device’ thrown into Perth crowd as huge marches held across Australia

Anti-immigration protesters clash with First Nations people and supporters in Melbourne and Canberra at otherwise peaceful rallies

ABC

https://www.abc.net.au/news

Potential explosive device thrown into crowd at Perth Invasion Day rally, police say

A man has been charged after he was arrested at a March for Australia anti-immigration rally in Sydney for alleged hate speech, while at a rally in Melbourne police are investigating an incident of racial abuse where a man allegedly performed a Nazi salute.

Similar anti-immigration events have been held across Australia in major cities, with crowds ranging from a few dozen in some cities to hundreds in others.

It is the third round of rallies under the March for Australia banner, with events in August and October last year attracting thousands of people who called for an end to so-called mass immigration.

SBS

https://www.sbs.com.au/news/

New citizens welcomed to Australia as thousands turn out for rallies across the country

Around 18,000 people became Australians on Monday, as thousands joined Invasion Day rallies and hundreds attended anti-immigration protests.

NEWS

https://www.news.com.au/

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day with a touching address to Australia’s Jewish community – reiterating the nation “stands against antisemitism” and the “darkness” cast in the shadow of the Bondi terror attack. The January 27 event will mark 81 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp – and the commemoration of the 6 million Jews killed by Nazi Germany during the Holocaust in WWII.

THE NEW DAILY

https://www.thenewdaily.com.au/

Net overseas migration in 2024-25 fell to 305,600 after peaking at 538,340 in 2022-23 and 429,160 in 2023-24.

MACRO BUSINESS

https://www.macrobusiness.com.au/

Hastie must “freeze” immigration

Andrew Hastie has been given the blessing of his young family to enter the Liberal leadership race, as conservative powerbrokers lean towards backing the 43-year-old to replace Sussan Ley.

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

https://www.spectator.com.au/

Silvertail Liberals are up against sons and daughters of Anzacs

CRIKEY

https://www.crikey.com.au/

New hate speech laws help seed corrosive division and the destruction of human rights

It is simply wrong for a minister to have the power to decide you’ve committed, or will commit, a crime, as the basis for banning and criminalising otherwise lawful activity.

THE AUSTRALIAN

https://www.theaustralian.com.au/

A celebration meant to unite the nation has descended into chaos as competing rallies feature antisemitic tirades, violent clashes and a crude bomb thrown into crowds.

THE NIGHTLY

https://thenightly.com.au/