The messaging was confused, but then so were the times, and so was he. There was no consistency in the wisps of thoughts, of derangement and fear and those nightmare meth ridden streets, of the biosphere and good and evil, of lost lives and fractured personas, of those who promised to protect him and those who threw him to the wolves, of the personal saviours that attached themselves, only to destroy their hosts, of the eternal and the infinite and the daily summons to perform their duties in the physical realm.

Australia was no longer a consistent, or even remotely unified country. The high levels of immigration were set to destroy that. The multicultural myth the government had spent literally billions of dollars peddling, well that, too, was coming to an end as the country broke down into a polyglot nation without a core, and the striving of ordinary people, they were all made to feel like serfs. As if their own struggles and their own stories were of no consequence, because they were not refugees or the indigenous or victims of domestic violence, or whatever the trope of the day was.

But ordinary people, you never heard a word about them.

Good news is no news, went the saying, but this was something else, an erosion of community or national identity. Ask anyone if they're happy paying taxes and the answer will be no, but now, those on the lower rungs paying ridiculous amounts in tax were increasingly resentful, and had no faith whatsoever, zero, that their money was being well spent. Because it so clearly wasn't.

We rise up, the plants rise up, the sun touches cold upon winter mornings, and the tendrils giving rise to such events, it was all a cruelty, looked down upon by entities whose lives were measured in epochs and millenia, who really did observe the sins of the father spilling down the generations, while these blathering, superficial, ostensibly corrupt people who ruled over the herd, they clung, increasingly desperate, to their situations, and nothing will save them now.

And so it was. And so it will become. A herd, a species, that destroyed itself, with all the internal cruelty these entities, these passing myths, were capable of.

HEADLINES

THE NEW DAILY

Police say the baby girl who was one of three children killed in a horrifying house blaze in Sydney’s west was just five months old – not 10 months, as initially reported.

In a sad update on Tuesday, NSW Police confirmed the two boys who died with their infant sister in Sunday morning’s fire at Lalor Park were aged just two and six.

SPECTATOR AUSTRLIA

Andrew L. Urban

SKY NEWS

The head of the Northern Territory’s police union says the failed referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, a Royal Commission into youth justice and an ongoing coronial inquiry into a police shooting have shattered the morale of officers and caused fractures between Aboriginal people and police.

Northern Territory Police Association president Nathan Finn spoke to Sky News following a weekend of violent incidents in Alice Springs that saw four off-duty police officers assaulted and another suffer serious injuries when he was hit and dragged by a car while working at a bottle shop - prompting Police Commissioner Michael Murphy to implement a 72-hour curfew.

Mr Finn said the police officer is lucky to be alive after the incident at the bottle shop on Friday.

ABC

In short: Rental distress continues across the country but some states show slight signs of easing, according to a new report.

The Rental Pain Index takes factors such as rental increases and percentage of income spent on rent to assess levels of stress.

What's next? Experts say more housing is desperately needed, alongside measures to reduce rents to sustainable levels.

Australians remain in the grip of rental stress, but there are stark differences emerging across the country.