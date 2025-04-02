Government of the blog, by the blog, for the blog. That was what Anthony Albanese had visited upon Australia. A nightmare of unravelling, a disproportionate oversight, a shrug, a whistle, a staring the other way. No one could talk about it for fear of being branded a racist, just as everywhere in Australia debate had been shut down on virtually everything.

No one wanted to be called an anti-vaxxer, so the worst medical scandal in Australian history went undiscussed. No one wanted to be called a climate denier, so the blatant fraud, rampant corruption and the squandering of billions, indeed tens of billions of dollars of public money went undiscussed.

Nobody wanted to be called a misogynist, so the extreme anti-male ideologies of the Australian bureaucracy went undisclosed and under discussed. And the politicians knew as well as the bureaucrats where their bread was buttered; and how to tap into those silken, golden streams of funds, grant money, and brain washing propaganda.

It was all such a fraud. The Australian population was being gaslit at every turn. The politicians weren't brave enough to confront the truth.

In an era when the Covid scandal had settled world wide, and the fraud behind it was no longer an open secret but accepted dogma, the Australian government was still pushing mRNA vaccines on a naïve, let's say deliberately ignorant, population.

The birds, whether frightening visitations or sweet birds of happiness, continued to soar and swell in the skies above, to pour down disembodied from the highlands, and to talk to him as they had never talked before. Now is the time to shine.

MAINSTREAM HEADLINES

SKY NEWS

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was “Mr Snappy” while on the Federal Election campaign trail in Victoria because he knows voters in the state are turning against his government “in droves”, it has been claimed.

Cameron Milner, the GXO Strategies Director who worked as chief of staff to Bill Shorten when he was Labor leader, told Sky News Australia's Andrew Bolt on Wednesday night that Victorians were in revolt against Labor.

Mr Milner, who was also a former Queensland Labor state secretary, referenced Mr Albanese's fiery press conference earlier in the day when he was in Melbourne, where the Prime Minister snapped at a journalist.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

Labor to consider WTO challenge if Trump targets Australia with ‘liberation day’ tariffs

Some government sources anticipate tariffs of up to 20% across all exports to the US in broad-brush regime

ABC

Millions. Billions. Trillions — the dollars held by Australian workers in superannuation can make you dizzy.

"There's $4.2 trillion of members' money under management in superannuation," says Mary Delahunty, chief executive of peak body the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA).

SBS

On the chopping block: What Dutton wants to cut in his 'wasteful' spending crusade

Labor says the Coalition "will cut everything" if elected, but Opposition leader Peter Dutton says he wants to crack down on waste.

NEWS

Elon Musk has pushed for the arrest of leaders of “fake” organisations that receive federal funds — saying they represent a politically connected “uniparty” that’s engaged in “money laundering” of taxpayer resources.

The Department of Government Efficiency chief’s call for legal action comes as he spearheads efforts to trim annual federal spending by $1 trillion to halve the deficit.

“With respect to the non-governmental organizations, these sort of fake NGOs, I think there needs to be a number of arrests,” Musk said in an interview on Fox News’ “The Five.”

“These are fake charities [run by] mostly Democrats… there’s sometimes a little bit of Republican in there, because they sometimes throw the Republicans a bone to say, ‘Hey, be quiet about this.’ So that’s where you start getting the uniparty thing going on,” Musk said.

THE NEW DAILY

Sydney roads, beaches smashed as ‘cyclone bomb’ hits

Sydney’s famous Bondi Icebergs is among the casualties after a wild waves left windows smashed, ripped up roads and houses inundated – with more wild surf to come.

Well-known Sydney beaches Bondi, Bronte, Clovelly and Cronulla were among the areas smashed by huge swells early on Wednesday.

MACRO BUSINESS

Labor continues to lie about power prices

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

Conservatives would love Dutton to slash ABC funding

Long accused of being left-leaning and disinterested in its Charter, there isn’t much love for the ABC within the conservative voting base. Many Australians resent their yearly billion-dollar sacrifice, seeing it as being wasted on a news organisation they not only avoid, but despise.

CRIKEY

Albanese bats away Trump tariff questions as Labor looks to boost minimum wage

Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs continue to dominate questioning on the campaign trail as Labor looks to switch focus, and Peter Dutton reckons ‘you haven’t seen anything yet’ (we know).\

THE NIGHTLY

After a slow start to the election campaign, Peter Dutton found his groove on Wednesday as he fired dual salvos at the Prime Minister.

The first was from comfortable territory. In his strongest language to date, the Opposition Leader declared that should he take the top job, he’s wiling to pick a fight with Donald Trump if need be.

The comments, on the eve of “Liberation Day”, help him muddy the waters of Labor’s attack line that Dutton is Trump-like — an argument that has potency with the voter base and was strengthened this week by his openness to slash the Education Department as part of a war on ‘woke agendas’.