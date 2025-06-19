Now is the time, they said, in that cascade of messages he tried his best to block out. The river of crystalline marbles, millions of them, flooded down the escarpment for days, each an infinite universe within itself.

He had fallen off the cliff and was only slowly regrouping. War was breaking out in the Middle East. There were a number of expats in Saigon, but few of them were complimentary about their homeland.

"It's sensory deprivation," Robin said. They had communicated during the lockdowns back in Australia, in those darkest most impossible days, most outrageous flights of government mismanagement and malfeasance, while in the aftermath many continued to suffer the consequence.

Bui Vien remained a colourful cavalcade, although it was clearly not tourist season, with many of the streets, bars and restaurants all quiet.

He was glad to be away. Iran and Israel played constantly in the background.

A Tucker Trump feud broke out, which interested him greatly. Many Australians knew more about American politics than they did about their own. And that was it, for one quiet day.