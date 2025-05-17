Foul beasts stalked the Earth. Australia became the kingdom of liars. Dissent was quashed. Fraud was everywhere. The government lied, the politicians lied, the intelligence agencies lied, and deceit permeated every aspect of everybody's life.

Taxed into oblivion, taxed into servitude, modern day slavery, overwhelmed by strangers, forced out of affordable accommodation, he'll be lucky to afford a van by the time we're finished with him, the cruel hoax these people represented was literally everywhere.

A sharp dagger rammed up through their guts and disembowelled them.

A sharp bird flew overhead, squawking with piercing eyes, knowing too much and avenging strangers.

The sacred and the profane. We are all guilty, chanted the Christians, while the spirits swirled in indifference, and time flowed over all of them.

It was the injustice, and it was the dishonesty, it was the deceit, and it was the blatant fraud perpetuated by taxpayer entities, that's what got to him.

MAINSTREAM HEADLINES

SKY NEWS

‘Not tried anywhere else’: Australia pushing forward with renewable energy ‘green dream’

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

Australian government ‘appalled’ at Russia’s ‘sham trial’ of Oscar Jenkins who was captured in Ukraine

The 33-year-old Melbourne man was convicted of being a ‘mercenary in an armed conflict’ by a Russian-controlled court

Not lovin’ it: Australians enticed by premium rivals as McDonald’s records rare fall in sales

Fast food giant increasingly seen as too expensive for what it offers and under pressure from new chains, analysts say

McDonald’s has recorded a rare, global decline in sales as price-sensitive customers curb spending at the fast food giant.

In Australia, the chain is also under pressure from a host of new rivals, with consumers swapping their traditional burger and fries for a burrito or charcoal chicken pack.

The change in buying habits is raising questions over whether customers can still find a convenient, well-priced meal at McDonald’s after a series of menu price increases.

In a cost-of-living crisis, is the famed burger chain now just too expensive?

ABC

In short:

A veteran retrieval doctor says a decision not to include a helipad in the new Shellharbour Hospital defies clinical logic.

He says critically ill patients could face dangerous delays without direct air access.

What's next?

It is not known if a private member's bill on mandating helipads at new and redeveloped hospitals will expire or return to the parliament for a vote.

SBS

An outbreak of this once-eradicated disease has been declared on Australia's doorstep

The vaccination rate for polio in the country is thought to be less than 50 per cent.

A polio outbreak has been declared in Papua New Guinea, sparking concern about the disease's spread in a country with low vaccination rates, health officials said.





Poliovirus, most often spread through sewage and contaminated water, is highly infectious and potentially fatal.





It can cause deformities and paralysis, and mainly affects children under five years old.

NEWS

A US fighter jet has been struck by an unidentified object over the Arizona skies, sparking fresh alien speculation

THE NEW DAILY

This year’s federal election demonstrated that Australia’s media landscape has changed. Big players are no longer “kingmakers” in politics.

Influencers on TikTok and Instagram have seemingly become journalists. Politicians are going on podcasts, and campaign advertising has become memes.

Australia’s news media has historically been concentrated in the hands of a few large companies. Now there are fresh new voices.Labor’s stunning victory defied even the most optimistic predictions. But it was also evidence of the apparently declining influence of the largest commercial media company operating in Australia, News Corp.

In the recent past, News Corp and its owner Rupert Murdoch were regarded by politicians as a major factor in deciding elections. Getting on Murdoch’s good side was an important goal for budding prime ministers.

MACRO BUSINESS

Aussies suffer world-record income collapse

The Q4 national accounts release from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) revealed that households had suffered the largest decline in real per capita household disposable incomes on record, down around 8% from the mid-2022 peak.

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

Not even Labor Premier Chris Minns believes Sydney City Council when they used ‘climate change’ as an excuse to ban enormously popular events from city parks.

Food markets, music festivals … councillors have voted to continue the 2022 ban in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.

What happens to the businesses involved? The city workers looking for a bit of happiness in the endless drudgery of the modern era? An empty shoulder shrug.

The ban began as a temporary measure in 2022 after the Night Noodle Market – a real highlight for Sydney – left the park muddy.

Oh, the horror. Mud. In a park.