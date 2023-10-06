The storm of arrogance and incompetence did his head in, as it did so many people. Be happy. Thrive. His blood pressure was through the roof and he didn't want to go back on pills which you were required to take for the rest of your life, the perfect pharmaceutical cocktail. Manufactured in China by the Chinese Communist Party for worldwide consumption. It didn't take much of a change in the cocktail to make entire populations compliant, to hear the whispered instructions, to add or subtract abilities, to change the nature of the species altogether. For the first time in history. Worldwide. With the levers in the hands of the worst of the worst, the malevolent, impossibly arrogant, foolish fools so topped up with their own money and gravitas ordinary citizens had no chance.

We need you all.

They didn't know that, the monsters who ruled us. Their blind quest for power and money beyond the synaptic ability, the neural connections, beyond all realms of decency. It was brutal. It was cut throat. And as the rubber hit the road here in Australia, evident the manifest evil.

The destruction of the 55 million year old whale migration route was a classic example of the greed of the corporate world and the blind corruption and manifest ignorance of the government and its phalanx of bureaucracies. They were all here. They were here to protect you. The realm of rotting flesh and frailty. All good. Perhaps, these messages from afar. His blood pressure was high, if not outright alarming; he didn't want to go back. Those fools. The world had opened up, come with us, come with us, those windows of opportunity. And he had ignored them all, because it was impossible to know who to trust.

He remained in situ, like it or not, and the classic storms on the horizon, the nettled force, the touch of the benign and the divine which whispered through the garden he was beginning to create, a holy duty; all of it stood with astonishment on a peak top, all of it carried with it messages from afar. They were far; and they were near. They haunted him; and now it was time to recover from the brutality of the surveillance and the psyop programs which had been perpetrated against him, their cruelty, their arrogance.

Did they understand the story of the Trojan Horse?

Perhaps they did, and still did not care.

As the algorithms ran out of control, nested, talked to each other, as the world changed forever, and humanity, the origins of humanity, drifted into history. Love and war. Ishtar. The cruel goddess. While all around, young families romped in the sun and their dogs ran before them in the park.

And as he cruised through Shellharbour on a Thursday night, to a community group attempting to raise awareness and stop the utterly deranged environmental vandalism of the windfarms proposed to destroy the coast, clear, full evidence of the utterly corrupt nature of the government, and the utter hypocrisy of all that talk about renewables.

Cheap?

You've got to be kidding me!!!!

There were billions of dollars at play; and for once the billionaires would lose.

And as always, as people rose up in protest, the government would never apologise for their own malfeasance, but simply move on to their next scam.

Until that day when it was obvious to all and sundry that the government no longer served the people. And it collapsed under its own weight, its vast hypocrisy, and its blind sided deceit.

You can fool some of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time.

AUSTRALIAN MAINSTREAM NEWS SITES

THE NEW DAILY

The powers of any voice to parliament in the constitution can be limited by Australian legislation and lawmakers will remain supreme, one of the nation’s eminent legal minds says.

Former High Court chief justice Robert French will address the National Press Club on Friday on the voice in a bid to dismiss fears the advisory body will invite multiple legal challenges, declaring it “constitutionally sound”.

The third clause of the amendment means the body cannot overpower parliamentarians, he says.

The clause says “the parliament shall, subject to this Constitution, have power to make laws with respect to matters relating to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voice“.

SKY NEWS

The Albanese government has announced Australia will rejoin the UN's Green Climate Fund.

This decision comes just before Australia's hopes of hosting the world's most significant climate summit.

The announcement is timely, as the Pacific Islands Forum next month will see regional leaders urging the Australian Prime Minister to halt new fossil fuel projects.

Some former Pacific leaders believe the region shouldn't back Australia's attempt to host the COP 31 summit if the country continues to support coal and gas projects.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong stated the renewed commitment to the climate fund was influenced by feedback from Pacific partners.

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

Voice architects who think the ‘No’ campaign has tapped into a ‘deep well of racism’ could not be further from the truth.

The implicit condescending demonisation of their fellow Australians as racists is not only offensive, it is the primal scream from the death throes of the radical left’s latest attempt to transform our nation into its image.

Mainstream Australians, struggling with a cost-of-living crisis that has been caused largely by the political class’s misguided Net Zero policies, are repulsed by this saga because never have they felt more goodwill towards Indigenous Australians.

Voice architects could not be more wrong when they say there is ‘no plan B’ for Indigenous disadvantage if the Voice referendum is lost.

Their vision of enshrining constitutional power for the Aboriginal industry, which has had a seat at the table for decades with billions of dollars being thrown at failed schemes, has been rejected in favour of something more attractive.

Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, the main face of the ‘No’ campaign, has offered a vision of national unity between black and white, accountability for spending, and a focus on need, not race.

This is far more compelling, unifying, and comes without rancour towards her fellow Australians.

YOUTUBE

Tonight on The Opposition podcast, episode 16 hosted by Rebel News Australia's Avi Yemini and independent journalist Rukshan Fernando. Former United Australia Party MP Craig Kelly joins the podcast to give his two cents on the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) which has found itself at the centre of controversy as the Voice to Parliament referendum battle gets heated with the Yes23 campaign deploying deceptive tactics to try and pull off an unlikely victory. Kelly, who has previously been raked over the coals by the AEC, unloads on the authority, which now seems docile and toothless in reprimanding the other side of the political aisle, leading to widespread outrage from more conservative voters and continued accusations of political bias playing a leading role in the referendum. The group discuss the constant stream of controversies the AEC has had to run damage control over as the Yes23 campaign tries its best to win back public support while the majority of Aussies question the motivations behind the push for constitutional change.