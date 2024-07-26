A crystal lake above the sky. An eternity moving amongst us. It hurt to type, everything hurt, and so it was, the chaos, hypocrisy, theatre of American politics, contrasted against our own dull fare.

Australia was dull some days, you couldn't deny that, well at least the politics of it all.

The news sites with no news. The debates with no topic. The cars queued at intersections. The beauty of the landscapes.

All of it conspired to kill all conversation, all controversy, and here, here, he was just damned cold.

Hottest day in history the headlines screamed, but it was all bullshit. They owned the media. They constructed the narrative. They deceived us at every turn.

And so, lie quiet, lie low, present a minimum target, go about your deadly routines. Sacrifice all for nothing.

Rise up. Rise up. Be a hero in your own day.

For blessed art thou, to know this moment of peace.

HEADLINES

SKY NEWS

‘Change the world’: Albanese blasted over broken aged care reform promises

July 25, 2024 - 10:05PM

On tonight’s episode of Paul Murray Live, Sky News host Paul Murray discusses the quality of aged care in Australia, Labor Cabinet reshuffle, US politics and more.

Sky News host Paul Murray says the Albanese government claimed it would “change the world” with nurses available around the clock in nursing homes which has not been fulfilled.

Trains have been cancelled and others delayed after a series of “malicious acts” including arson attacks “aimed at paralysing” France’s high-speed rail network unfolded hours before the Olympics Games Opening Ceremony.

Andrew Bolt

Chris Kenny

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

Anthony Albanese, stick and carrot at the ready, prepares for delicate cabinet reshuffle

Anthony Albanese is set to promote two senators into his ministry, the Northern Territory’s Malarndirri McCarthy and Jenny McAllister from New South Wales, as part of a limited frontbench reshuffle to be confirmed on Sunday.

ABC

Barack Obama endorses Kamala Harris for president in 2024 US election

Former president’s endorsement means US vice-president has won backing of all the party’s high-profile figures

SBS

Queensland to roll out pill testing at Schoolies as more young women take drugs

Australia's biggest Schoolies celebration will make pill testing available for the first time but an opposition party has vowed to scrap the plan if elected.

NEWS

US election live updates: FBI wants to bring Trump in for questioning

The FBI has said it wants to interview Donald Trump following the attempt on his life as a furious row brews between the agency and the former president’s campaign.

THE NEW DAILY

But as average income earners in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane are increasingly priced out of the suburbs they grew up in, there’s a growing push to shift the debate towards affordability.

The Greens are looking to push debate about generous tax concessions for property investors back onto the agenda before the next federal election as Labor faces scepticism about plans to build 1.2 million new homes to tackle the housing crisis.

MACRO BUSINESS

Melbourne’s housing market tanks

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

Joe Biden delivered a eulogy for his presidency and his political career from the Oval Office Wednesday evening. It was a sad, sluggish ending to a life in politics, decades in the Senate, two terms as vice president, and finally a single term as president.

CRIKEY

Outspoken entrepreneur Dick Smith is “horrified” that the website bearing his name is selling assorted anti-vaccine books.

Dick Smith Electronics — which Smith sold in 1980 — has been entirely online since 2016 and now operates as an online marketplace where third parties can stock their items, similar to Amazon. Titles including Vaccine-nation: Poisoning the Population One Shot At a Time, Anyone Who Tells You Vaccines Are Safe and Effective Is Lying and Raising a Vaccine Free Child, along with what appear to be many other pieces of vaccine-sceptical literature, are being sold by external companies such as bookseller The