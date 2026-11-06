The rapid expansion and heavy bureaucratisation of Australia’s largest social and support programs has become a persistent source of public controversy. Schemes built around large numbers of providers, plan managers, contractors and internal staff generate both high administrative costs and significant opportunities for organised exploitation. This week the Australian Federal Police and the whole-of-government Fraud Fusion Taskforce released details of a coordinated national operation that has identified approximately $235 million in actual and potential fraud against several of those programs.

Operation Integrity Fusion ran over a three-month period and involved 26 search warrants in Adelaide, the NSW Central Coast, Melbourne, rural Queensland and Sydney. Investigators seized 44 digital devices and accessed 37 cloud-based accounts holding more than 28 terabytes of data. They also confiscated more than $120,000 in cash, $15,000 in silver bullion, $11,000 in gold coins and approximately $60,000 worth of jewellery.

Five people have been charged. Authorities have not ruled out further arrests.

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The criminal activity spanned payments administered by the National Disability Insurance Agency, the Department of Education (primarily childcare subsidies), the Department of Veterans’ Affairs, and Services Australia.

Operational support came from the NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commission and state police in New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia and Victoria. In total, 108 police officers and 156 personnel from the participating agencies were involved.

AFP Detective Acting Superintendent Stephen Raper described the alleged conduct as a deliberate attempt to take money that ultimately comes from the taxpayer. “Service providers are there to support Australians who need it, and while the majority do the right thing, there are groups in our country who selfishly rort the system for their own personal gain,” he said. He added that targeted fraud of this kind “steals the money of honest and hard-working Australians and is a threat to Australia’s national security.”

Of the five people charged, three are Sydney-based Chinese nationals accused of running an SMS phishing operation that directed victims to a fraudulent myGov website. Once credentials were obtained, the group is alleged to have accessed Centrelink records and redirected income support payments. Authorities say the syndicate compromised about 2,000 records and made more than 3,000 fraudulent transactions, producing an identified loss of roughly $2.5 million.

The three – two women aged 23 and 22 and a man aged 26 – were each charged with one count of dealing in proceeds of crime. They appeared in the Downing Centre Local Court the day after the warrants were executed.

In Adelaide, a 42-year-old NDIA employee was charged with abuse of public office. Investigators allege she provided 78 NDIS participant records without authorisation to providers with which she had an undisclosed conflict of interest, and that she received a financial benefit linked to the referrals.

Those providers are said to have claimed $21.8 million against participant plans, generating more than $1.6 million in revenue for businesses operated by people known to her. She is next due in Adelaide Magistrates Court in December.

A third charged person is a Victorian man accused of defrauding the NDIS of more than $700,000 over two years by establishing businesses that billed his own plan for services that were not provided. He was charged with making false documents, dishonestly causing a loss to the NDIS, and dealing with proceeds of crime, and is expected to appear in Horsham Magistrates’ Court on 3 December.

Several larger investigations remain open. One examines an NDIS network of four providers and one plan manager that claimed $100 million from the scheme since 2019. Warrants in Greystanes and Auburn uncovered patterns consistent with money laundering, including ATM cash withdrawals of about $5.4 million, gift card purchases of about $1.1 million, and acquisitions of gold bullion. No arrests have been made.

Another open matter concerns a Sydney-based Family Day Care service that received approximately $4 million in Child Care Subsidy payments since January 2024. Investigators are examining alleged false attendance claims and inflated hours. Warrants were executed in Fairfield West, Wyoming and Gosford. A separate investigation is looking at a man alleged to have billed the Department of Veterans’ Affairs more than $29 million for services that were not, or only partially, provided by his veterans support business. A further syndicate linked to roughly $83 million in NDIS claims is also under examination; warrants in Liverpool and Wakeley recovered cash, jewellery, silver and gold.

Agency statements emphasised improved detection systems and the value of inter-agency cooperation.

An NDIA spokesperson said the action showed how “stronger systems and close cooperation with our Fraud Fusion Taskforce partners are defeating fraud.” Similar comments were issued by the Department of Education, the Department of Veterans’ Affairs and Services Australia. All stressed that the overwhelming majority of providers act properly.

The cases sit against a longer record of integrity concerns in large demand-driven schemes. Official estimates of “broad integrity leakage” across the NDIS – a category that covers errors, non-compliance and deliberate fraud – have previously been placed in the billions of dollars annually.

Whether the current round of charges and seizures represents a lasting tightening of controls, or another detection effort after substantial losses have already occurred, will become clearer as the remaining investigations proceed. For now, further action has not been ruled out.

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