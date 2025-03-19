



There was a swirl of birds attacking his enemies, and rabbit holes out on the red soil of the Outback, and a million things that were meant to be right, and squabbling politicians destroying the country, as we headed straight into an energy drought and a recession nobody believed would have been possible, so widespread and so devastating was it.

We announced the gloom. Children played on the swings. Young families were everywhere in these suburbs, far from the sneering urban centres, far from the lecturing, frustrated tones of the Watching Class, so far from decency, and yet nervous to be caught in their rotten psyop programs.

Sometimes rapprochement, sometimes cooperation, sometimes they worked together. For what end? Everything had a military application. Everything was war. What a strange species this was, they never stopped fighting, and killing each other.

Gaza. Kiev. The Houthis. And these were only the realms we knew about, the stories big enough and centrally located enough to make the news.

It was a strange time, partly, perhaps mostly, because this was an age of deep transformation, the spawning and often totally unregulated spread of AI, the fusion of man and machine, the next step in the human story, or the evolution of intelligence, or both.

Abandoned, they waved on the platform. Australia? Mr Magoo? It was all a terrible, sad joke.

LEGACY MEDIA

SKY NEWS

A new poll shows a majority of Australians blame the Albanese government for pushing power prices “through the roof”, but the Coalition has failed to take advantage, with a leading pollster explaining that voters do not trust “anyone” on energy.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

Bob Carr says Aukus a ‘colossal surrender of sovereignty’ if submarines do not arrive under Australian control

Former foreign minister says it is ‘inevitable’ US won’t supply nuclear-powered submarines under Aukus

ABC

'I don't want to grow a beard': Trans girl reacts to hormone ban

Trans families open up about how their teens are coping with a snap decision to freeze free access to puberty blockers and gender-affirming hormones.

SBS

What antisemitism questions could would-be citizens face? One country offers some clues

The federal Opposition has suggested adding questions to the citizenship test to screen applicants with antisemitic views, similar to changes overseas.

NEWS

‘Everybody has to die’: Fatal measles outbreak causing mayhem across America

A deadly outbreak is wreaking havoc across the US – and the competency of Donald Trump’s new health boss is being put to the test.

THE NEW DAILY

‘Insane and deeply wrong’: Musk fumes at fiery Tesla attack

MACRO BUSINESS

Jim Chalmers admits Labor lied on energy costs

Leith van Onselen

Wednesday 19 March 2025

Treasurer Jim Chalmers addressed the Queensland Media Club on Tuesday, where he was asked about Labor’s promise before the last election to cut household electricity bills by $275 by 2025. Chalmers admitted that it would not be met.

“The number that you’re referring to, which we all used on a number of occasions, was a forecast in 2021 about an outcome in 2025”, he said, before blaming energy market volatility for Labor not fulfilling the $275 promise.



SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

Australia once had cheap reliable electricity, generated mainly from coal. Not now. Electricity generated from Victorian brown coal was some of the cheapest in the world, power stations were built in the coalfields and energy-consuming manufacturing and heavy industry were located near generators.

Australia has thousands of years of coal, hundreds of years of gas, some oil and zillions of years of uranium. What is the point of drilling for oil in Australia’s current political climate? The lack of abundant local oil and refineries has created massive sovereign risk.

CRIKEY

Palestine is in the end game. Australia can’t surrender to the inevitability that more will die

Israel has returned to indiscriminate bombing of Gaza, with blockades to humanitarian aid defying international law. We must take a stand.