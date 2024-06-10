They were out on the finger wharfs in Sydney at an event.

The country's Foreign Minister, Penny Wong, was at an adjacent table with a group of what were known in the vernacular as "power lesbians". She was happy, smiling, unlike her public persona, and looked 20 years younger.

He was with a friend, undefined.

Walking back to the function along the edge of the wharf he and his undefined friend saw a body fall out of one of two helicopter sweeping down low over the harbour.

They stared, and looked at each other.

Something had to be done.

As a person of power, someone in the government, they approached her and told her what they had seen.

The search began. They searched the harbour. There was no body. They were insistent, they had seen what they had seen.

"You don't remember me, but I've been to many of your press conferences," he told Wong, who was continuing to act, remarkably, like an ordinary person.

And then, as doubt set in, they returned to the finger wharf.

And there was the body laid out at the side of the function room, covered in a sheet, only a damaged head visible, family members weeping over him, his wife distraught.

What are the chances?

Vanishingly small, they said. As an interviewer asked an AI avatar what were the chances of humans going extinct after the next wave of AI development.

It came in at between 50 and 70 percent.

An existential threat. With some of the most careless and most dishonest people on Earth at the helm, attempting to unravel the ancient algorithms which had protected them, and this planet, for so many millenia. It was, indeed, an alarming moment in their history.

Perhaps it was true, only a few would survive, in the remote valleys high in the Himalayas. A curiosity neglected, because they had no power, did not connect to the internet, and were of no threat. Only the meek will survive.

NEWS

DAVID ONEEG ON TELEGRAM

This morning we are finding out that Daniel Andrews is receiving an honorary award for his services to Victoria during Covid. It's a complete mockery of the Australian people, a deliberate humiliation of the Australian people, a complete slap in the face. And it's designed to be so. These people are letting you know that he's done a good job for the globalists.

He's done a good job for the people who are planning Australia's demise. And as Victoria slides into all sorts of economic hardship and as the injury and death toll from the jab that Daniel Andrews rolled out, as this whole crime against the Victorian people unfolds, Daniel Andrews gets a pack on the back. Isn't that interesting. They celebrate him for the damage done.

It wasn't that long ago that we had Daniel Andrews' police force down there choking our women up against the wall, remember that?

Was anyone ever held to account?

I'm looking at the state of Australia today, and I don't mean to be pessimistic, but it's pretty dark.