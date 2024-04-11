Ethereal. He was worn out by the keyboards and worn out by the kidney stones. And that was that. They circled. The good, the bad, the very ugly. There were conflicts of interest. You listen to the humans way too much. He heard the drifts of conversations and the drifts of thoughts, the race of telepaths, the deep inside inarticulateness of the human condition, the glowering bright cleverness of Elon Musk, the war within ourselves, outside ourselves. An ancient war, between good and evil, but more complex than that.

Like everybody else, he barely listened to the news anymore. It all seemed so trivial, so polarised. Once he'd used that phrase, "You owe it to yourself to be well informed", but there was nothing reliable about any of the news sources, the taxpayer funded government run ABC aka the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, hopelessly woke, Sky News, running the traditional conservative talking points, tedious in the end, the once proud paper The Sydney Morning Herald, where he used to work, now little more than a real estate rag.

The left had been caught by their own pointless fashions, he didn't sit inside any of their nests, he had lost faith in all of them, in both sides of Australia's bipolar politics, a nest of snakes the lot of them, with barely a true voice amongst any of them, the loan wolf, the lone sailor, the dark edged night with their raven edged birds moving in short flights between the bushes.

Down at the dog park, the crows were out that morning, the flat seas if not foreboding, a certain grandiosity, as the low hills hit the infinite seas, and we marvelled at the cloud formations on the horizons, and everyone knew the names of each other's dogs. And he just went there, and was caught in time, and could hear in his brain the long held discussion on biological lifeforms, as if they had come back from the future to haunt him, as if, it was ever thus, intelligence had escaped biological forms aeons ago.

We were one and we were many.

"It's happening all over the world," they said, those Watchers on the Watch that came and went, and amongst which there was much conflict as to the right way forward. Embrace your destiny, and smile at the magnificence, the magnitude, the magnanimous nature of it all.

MAINSTREAM MEDIA

THE NEW DAILY

E-commerce giant Amazon is on its way to becoming one of the largest retailers across Australia, retail experts say, as it prepares to break ground on new distribution centres.

Unveiled earlier this week, Amazon is spending $490 million to build two warehouses in Western Sydney to expand its range and speed up its delivery for customers.

The purpose-built fulfilment centres will be completed in early 2026 and span a massive 80,000 square metre area – about 4½ times the size of the Sydney Opera House.

ABC

In short? Authorities say Molly the magpie will be returned to its original carers on the condition they make no commercial gain from the bird.

The couple, who have had the bird for four years, run a popular Instagram account and have signed a book deal.

What's next? The environment department will work with the couple to ensure the magpie is properly cared for.

A Gold Coast couple whose pet magpie was seized by Queensland authorities will have it returned on the condition they no longer profit from the bird.

Juliette Wells and Reece Mortensen said they rescued the then-fledgling in 2020 and raised it alongside their pet Staffordshire terrier, Peggy.

The unlikely friendship that blossomed between the pair was documented on social media, gaining over 800,000 followers and landing the couple a book deal with Penguin.

SKY NEWS

Sky News host Chris Kenny says the Future Made in Australia Act will be a huge focus for the Albanese government between now and the next election.

The Prime Minister formally announced the new act during an address to the Queensland Media Club on Thursday.

He claimed the plan would give the new net-zero economy authority “every tool” it requires to support resource communities as they undergo a period of significant economic change.

“Get ready for an endless line of boondoggles where billions of dollars of your money will be wasted on projects that either won't succeed or should be able to succeed without taxpayer subsidies,” Mr Kenny said.

“The only winners here will be the grifters and rent-seekers, usually wealthy business people, who line up for the taxpayer grants.”