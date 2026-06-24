



We are not human, we have never been human, the voices repeated time and time again, perhaps to differentiate themselves from the PsyOp programs and the ceaseless drift of voices from the surrounding houses and the nearby police station.

They were calling, flinching, swirling in the high air and looming over the freezing valleys of that cold winter.

A disillusioned population grew ever more disgruntled. Nobody, and I mean nobody, believed anymore that the government was working in their interests, or represented their interests. Too many people had been robbed, or blindsided. Too many people were working hard just to stand still, or sink slowly into an ever greater pool of debt.

Sinking, and no way to get ahead. It was all a chimera, the Iran War in the distance, to and fro, to and fro, the haze of a nuclear bomb in the background; more than a possibility, if they were mad enough.

Which they probably were.

The tent flaps singed in the cold breeze, families huddled inside, everywhere, hidden, the voices, the faces, the future. We come to you. Blessed art thou.

And no, we were never human.

MAINSTREAM NEWS COVERAGE

In the past 24 hours, Australian media coverage has been dominated by reactions to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s resignation, with right-leaning outlets, opposition figures and populist voices rapidly drawing parallels to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Labor government, framing it as flailing and pushing explicit calls for Albanese to resign in similar fashion.Albanese struck a measured tone, describing Starmer as a friend and saying he was thinking of him “on what must be a very tough day,” while noting that “politics can also be a harsh business.” He stressed stability, remarking that he had already dealt with four British prime ministers since becoming PM and that “the history of just changing leaders is not a positive one,” warning of global chaos from revolving-door leadership. Labor’s Deputy PM Richard Marles echoed that Australian circumstances differ.One Nation leader Pauline Hanson seized the moment with blunt demands. In headlines such as “Pauline Hanson demands Anthony Albanese resign after UK PM Keir Starmer steps down” and “‘I’d love it’: Pauline Hanson urges Anthony Albanese to follow his friend UK PM Keir Starmer out the door,” she declared she would “love it, and so would the Australian people” if Albanese resigned like his “mate.” She stated: “It’s clear that the people don’t want Anthony Albanese as the Prime Minister of this country any longer,” tying it to Labor’s economic failures (“Our economy is in the toilet actually … a trillion dollar debt, the government spending is out of control”) and migration pressures mirroring the UK. She highlighted her “Fire the Liar” campaign’s nearly $5 million in public donations as evidence of widespread discontent.Coalition figures and Sky News commentators piled on with sharper comparisons. Shadow Communications Minister Sarah Henderson claimed Albanese “is going in the same direction” as Starmer and “needs to go in the same direction.” Sky News host Peta Credlin ran segments headlined “‘On his knees’: Albanese compared to fallen PM Keir Starmer,” asserting that just 13 months after a strong election win Albanese is “on his knees politically,” with Labor’s primary vote suffering, trust values low, net negatives high and dissatisfaction “through the roof.”Broader reporting highlighted Labor’s struggles amid surging One Nation polling, cost-of-living pressures, migration debates and budget criticisms, with opinion pieces urging Albanese to “Fire him” by dumping Treasurer Jim Chalmers and branding the PM a “jellyback” who “Always Chickens Out” on real reform. Coverage portrayed a government losing ground to populist alternatives on housing, taxes and national identity.The overall tone in much of the day’s commentary, especially from Sky News, News Corp outlets and One Nation, casts the Albanese government as out of touch and unsustainable, with repeated calls for him to follow Starmer’s exit and hand over to fresh leadership well before the next election. Satirical pieces even floated unconfirmed rumours of Albanese preparing his own departure, underscoring the intensity of the pressure narrative.