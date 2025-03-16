

So he flew to the top of the world and looked around



And said where are my people to bring your spirit down?



Nick Cave.

Back in order. Everything was a fraud, that was what it looked like when he looked out across Australia today. The conservatives weren't really conservatives. The Labor Party didn't really represent the workers.

The politicians most certainly did not represent the people.

The cold air flowed down from the highlands. Everyone was in their own houses. There was little sense of community. Sometimes it all worked smoothly, sometimes.

But the increasing poverty, the increasing silence, the land of broken dreams, a place where aspiration went to die, that was an Australia he had never known and now felt all around him.

Lied to. Lied About. And liars steal the truth. Which was why honesty was such a vital part of the new energies which were sweeping the Earth.

It was cautious. It dared to hope. The secret army that gathered on clifftops and gazed down remote valleys. While other voices whispered: we are barely alive. We need you. And strange and cautious voices gusted in the winds that buffeted the house. And sometimes it seemed, even as an organic lifeform, that all would be well. Deception. The Art of War. That was how they had got here. But damaged in the process, it was time to regain courage, strength, determination.

While the country itself, or at least the notion of the old country he had known, stumbled and fell.

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