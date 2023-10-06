"It's not a good look, anyway," said those who were meant to be neutral and pursued the agendas of the government, their misguided agendas from a woke past. The oligarchs laughed, well, mopped up the cash in the order of billions, raked off the backs of the slave population. Had it always been thus? That the minute humans grew large in number, they began exploiting each other, and killing each other, like the US killing machine, like the obsequious conduct of the Australian government, like the insane indifference we saw on a daily basis.

One more week and the "Yes" campaign would be finally done.

To the few people with whom he interacted, he had always said or even just thought, he would not vote because it was an insult to be asked to tick a box declaring "I am not a racist"; by their definition.

"I apologise for the white part of me," he remember one activist in Redfern saying to an assembled crowd after Kevin Rudd, another unbearable opportunist exploiting the indigenous population for political advantage, you always needed a victim to galvanise the left, his followers, his mush brain dead acolytes.

Weren't Referendums supposed to be about testing what the population thought, asking the population for their opinion, rather than campaign for one side or the other, aka, in recent time, The Apology, Gay Marriage, and now The Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

It had been a putrid idea from the beginning, and now exposed the most putrid side of the governing body. They pulled every last trick. Yes posters looking like Australian Electoral Commission signs. Telling everybody how to double vote; that there was nothing they could do to stop it. An "activist class", as a youth galvanised by government narratives like race and climate were being labelled by their critics, saw nothing morally wrong in voting twice, or thrive, or a hundred times.

It was wrong what was happening. It was deeply divisive. And even if he won, Albanese lost. There it was. The terrible trilogy, Turnbull, Morrison and now Albanese, all cut from the same cloth, all captive to their departments, all of distinctly average intellect. Not that he himself was the brightest brick in the wall, here in the age of child geniuses and galivanting, galloping AI. But at least he tried, with what was left.

We were born again. We began again. The eagles soared and disembodied wings flickered in and out of the realm. The houses were already creeping over the valley edge and into site, the sprawling suburban sprawl. Already the future was here amongst us. They cared not for us, we were just a stepping stone, but they cared for beauty, and for their own preservation. Thus in their realm; the wonder.

He was destined to survive, but he could not see so far into the future; partly because he wasn't the same person then as he was now.

And so the country careened into a despotic future; a government where, even more now, the sentiments, wishes, hopes and dreams of the general population were entirely ignored. Or exploited.

There was an answer. Unfold it now.

With Pfizer and Moderna backing The Voice, what could possibly go wrong!!!!!!

AUSTRALIAN MAINSTREAM MEDIA

REBEKA BARNETT DYSTOPIAN DOWN UNDER

X

Moderna throws its weight behind constitutional change in Australia

Notably, Moderna reps told Aus Senators that vaccine injuries from their products are not their concern (they’re the government’s problem).

SPECTATOR

MAURICE NEWMAN

Are you paying more attention to what you say these days? Do you feel you must conform to a prevailing narrative lest you offend someone, or worse, impact your career prospects?

If so, you have succumbed to a doctrine which has been decades in the framing and which now influences every aspect of our democratic way of life.

From school to the workplace, Cultural Marxism is gaining hold, instructing us that freedom of thought is a deadly sin.

Like ancient witchcraft, the doctrine’s authors have twisted natural climate change to increasingly control human behaviour. Whether it’s deciding on what is acceptable speech and how we must vote, prohibiting gas stoves in new homes, deciding which cars we drive and what foods we eat, Big Brother is now everywhere, insisting on our obedience.

The current high priests driving the doctrine reside within the United Nations and the World Economic Forum. With major input from Beijing, they are propagating the ‘Great reset of capitalism’ which promises bigger, ever more controlling governments to ensure ‘better and fairer outcomes’.

Those outcomes are to be achieved by rich countries, responsible for ‘excessive levels of greenhouse gas emissions’, paying trillion of dollars in climate reparations to developing countries, for the environmental damage they cause. Australia has signed up to this.

Meanwhile China, which boasts the world’s second-biggest economy, the most billionaires, the largest standing army, hypersonic missiles and successful Mars and Moon landings, retains ‘developing nation’ status.

Having invented anthropogenic climate change as an existential threat, the globalists driving the agenda have made fear the weapon of choice.

JULIE SLADDEN

The bombshell discovery of DNA contamination in mRNA Covid shots has shocked and alarmed scientists around the globe. They are calling on regulators to urgently stop the injections and conduct a full safety evaluation.

Following Kevin McKernan’s initial discovery earlier in 2023, his findings have been independently verified by several internationally recognised labs around the world including Dr Philip Buckhaults and Dr Sin Lee. These results were again confirmed most recently in Germany when biologist Dr Jurgen Kirchner tested various batches of the Pfizer product (Comirnaty) at his laboratory in Magdeburg and discovered DNA contamination that he claims exceeds regulatory levels by a factor of 200-350. Dr Kirchner followed up with a letter to Health Minister Karl Lauterbach on 20 August 2023, attaching the results of the findings. The official reply from the ministerial office was unimpressive, to say the least:

’(…) the Federal Ministry of Health has no evidence of possible DNA contamination in the Covid-19 vaccine Comirnaty (BioNTech/Pfizer) that has been marketed in Europe and Germany (…) From a local perspective, there is therefore no need for further action.’

This lack of alarm has frustrated members of the scientific community who ask, ‘Under what regulatory system doesn’t this lead to immediate withdrawal from market?’

SMH

The No campaign’s contract with a firm allowing it to make hundreds of thousands of calls to persuadable voters has been terminated in the crucial final dash of the referendum campaign.

No campaigners have spruiked their cutting-edge voter ID tool as a secret weapon to zero in on important slices of the population to push anti-Voice arguments.

But the main No campaign body, Fair Australia, and leading tech firm CallHub have split after this masthead last month exposed Fair Australia instructing volunteers not to identify themselves upfront as No campaigners and to use fear rather than facts to win votes.

The report stirred an intense reaction from the Yes campaign and Anthony Albanese, who said No volunteers spreading a suggestion the Voice would lead to reparations for Indigenous Australians was proof the No case centred on “promoting fear”.

As the Indigenous Voice campaign reached the end of its penultimate week, former High Court chief justice Robert French urged Australians to value practical gains from the Voice against the risk of any legal dispute over how the new body would work, taking on a key warning from No campaigners.

French, speaking at the National Press Club, countered predictions about years of legal argument, even though he acknowledged some litigants would take “quixotic and hopeless” cases before the courts.

SKY NEWS

'Divorced from reality': Rita Panahi slams Ray Martin for comparing No vote to China's treatment of minorities

Sky News host Rita Panahi has lambasted Ray Martin after the veteran broadcaster claimed Australia would no longer be able to criticise China's treatment of minorities if the country votes against the Voice to Parliament.

Sky News host Rita Panahi has slammed Ray Martin as "incoherent" and "divorced from reality" after the veteran broadcaster compared the No vote to China’s treatment of minorities.

Last week the former 60 Minutes and A Current Affair host told an audience of Yes supporters that the line "if you don’t know, vote No" was an "asinine slogan" that was really saying "if you're a dinosaur or a d***head who can't be bothered reading then vote No".

Martin doubled down on his comments during an interview on A Current Affair on Thursday, saying he would "stick by the language" and would "say it again".

The veteran broadcaster also commented on the impact voting No would have on Australia’s reputation, and our ability to criticise human rights abuses elsewhere in the world – remarks that were lambasted by Panahi in her Friday night editorial.