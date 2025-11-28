The Satanic mills churned beyond reach. The phantom panther hovered over the encampment, its legs planted firmly either side, frightening away the infidels and those who would take advantage. He had returned, if not rewired to some degree repaired, aware, even further, of the evil that swept around them.

Out in the realm entire villages burned, sheets of burning material crashing through the night.

The panther was there for one purpose: to protect and to frighten. The urgency was real this time, although he didn't understand it, at the same time as pundits warned constantly that the country was being changed forever, and not for the better.

Attacks on Christian churches no longer even raised an eyebrow. Indeed, were frequently hidden, ignored or disguised by the authorities. There was no use arguing with the proponents of mass immigration, who warned constantly of the dangers. Simply no use. The fact that the host population of whites were being displaced by Hindus and Muslims in a demographic suicide nothing to them. They heralded the diversity as civil war brewed.

The willing fools, the useful fools, indeed they had been so useful, his entire generation switched off as they were marched to their suicide beds, gas chambers being a wildly overused image in this era when everyone was calling each other fascists and racists.

The urgency, that was it. If it's so damn urgent why don't you fix this rotten dose of the flu? He thought. But in the end, we came to our own conclusions. And the calling could not be ignored, no matter how often, some days, he had tried. Seize your destiny.

Matthew:

Jesus replied, “Go back and report to John what you hear and see: 5The blind receive sight, the lame walk, the lepersc are cleansed, the deaf hear, the dead are raised, and the good news is preached to the poor.

As John’s disciples were leaving, Jesus began to speak to the crowds about John: “What did you go out into the wilderness to see? A reed swaying in the wind? 8Otherwise, what did you go out to see? A man dressed in fine clothes? Look, those who wear fine clothing are found in kings’ palaces. 9What then did you go out to see? A prophet? Yes, I tell you, and more than a prophet. 10This is the one about whom it is written:

‘Behold, I will send My messenger ahead of You,

who will prepare Your way before You.’e

‘Behold, I will send My messenger ahead of You,

who will prepare Your way before You.’e

Again, he sent other servants and said, ‘Tell those who have been invited that I have prepared my dinner. My oxen and fattened cattle have been killed, and everything is ready. Come to the wedding banquet.’

5But they paid no attention and went away, one to his field, another to his business. 6The rest seized his servants, mistreated them, and killed them.

7The king was enraged, and he sent his troops to destroy those murderers and burn their city. 8Then he said to his servants, ‘The wedding banquet is ready, but those I invited were not worthy. 9Go therefore to the crossroads and invite to the banquet as many as you can find.’

But the man was speechless.

13Then the king told the servants, ‘Tie him hand and foot, and throw him into the outer darkness, where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth.’

14For many are called, but few are chosen.”