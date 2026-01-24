Even in crisis, as people without principles, their only motive to please their bosses, pushed their own hypocrisy and dishonesty to new levels, all to defend the indefensible. The psyop programs went into overdrive: I can't stand that guy.

And on those clifftops the faceless ghost birds turned into soldiers clad in glistening, multi-coloured armour, and stamped perimeter stakes into the ground. Do not come near. It will cost you your life.

The slow motion, awning crash of the country, the giant dissolving in groans and agonies, the impending chaos on the streets, the huge unhappiness within the population, the blatant hypocrisies of the idiot elites, lazy self-satisfied fat cats lurching around in order to avoid responsibility, I hate this guy I hate this guy, anyone who tells the truth, the truth tellers.

They came under attack. And those attacks would backfire, simple as that. Time escalated. Every day came to seem like a century. Was that only yesterday?

And the garden enveloped him. And the clifftops surrounded him. And the soldiers came to protect.

Once a fierce fighter caught in a clearing in the forest, now they were armed, and marching, and settling into a new role, and their enemies fled before them, already frightened.

They could no longer get away with their lies, the bureaucrats, the politicians, the weak willed and the weak minded; flee into the undergrowth, for it is already too late. Die in the trenches. Die in the battlefields. But die you will.

MAINSTREAM HEADLINES

SKY NEWS

https://www.skynews.com.au/

The family of 12-year-old Nico Antic has confirmed the schoolboy has died in hospital days after a shark attack in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

https://www.theguardian.com/au

‘I’ve never watered it’: how an Australian groundskeeper achieved the world’s ugliest lawn

Neighbours might look askance at Jarno Coone’s unkempt yard, but the local birds, bees and bats aren’t bothered by the aesthetics

ABC

https://www.abc.net.au/

From ultimatum to implosion: How the Coalition went its separate ways

Dishonesty is one of the only things anyone can be sure of when talk turns to a leadership challenge inside any political party.

And rumours are running rife.

SBS

Allowed to beg, forbidden to study: Why conditions for Afghan women are worsening

Despite an injection of more than $260 million in Australian aid, the situation for women in Afghanistan remains 'bleak'.

MACRO BUSINESS

$7 coffees are the tipping point for 28,000 cafés

Upon returning home in January, we learned that the latest monthly CPI report from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) revealed that coffee prices in Australia have surged more than five times faster than overall inflation, driven mainly by a global shortage of coffee beans. Café owners have also faced higher wages, rents, utilities, and general food‑service costs, all of which have been passed into the price of a cup, alongside other menu items.

Several industry sources in Australia have cautioned that the price of coffee could reach $7 per cup in 2026 “just to break even”.

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

The emperor has no clothes: Australia’s energy reality check

Renewables have become a progressive identity. Nuclear has been coded as conservative.

THE AUSTRALIAN

Chaos has engulfed Canberra as the domestic terror crisis exposes Anthony Albanese’s leadership failures and a fractured opposition falls apart.