It was hard to believe what was happening in Australia. The greatest crackdown on free speech whistled through parliament in a chaotic and insincere manner, with false flags and lack of true faith evident to all. That didn't stop the bastards. Today, Thursday, is, was, an official day of mourning for the 15 Jewish people killed more than a month ago.

By this stage, after weeks of preening and posturing and conflict and a war of words from the nation's politicians, compassion fatigue had well and truly set in. Australia contributed billions of dollars to the war in Ukraine, where 20,000 people a month were dying, but no one cared for them. More than 20 men a week suicided, according to well established calculations, as a direct or indirect result of Australia's family law system. No one cared for them.

And tens of thousands of children had been killed in Gaza, to which Australia was contributing via high-tech weaponry, and nobody cared about them either.

In the nation's disastrous and malfunctioning economy, one small business after another was going to the wall, and nobody cared about them either.

The Hizb, which Old Alex had written about extensively in the 1990s, the fascinating Islamic group sometimes described as the intellectual wing of the jihad movement, had taken down their website as the government postured about banning them.

The Hizb believe that the sooner Australia became an Islamic country the better. He had been to their meetings, both their town hall rallies, "ask yourself my brothers, ask yourself my sisters, why, why has Allah been so cruel as to cast you among the unbelievers?"

It was powerful stuff. They were well connected and well liked and yes, defended, in Australia's ever growing Muslim community. Already pissed off with Labor over gay marriage and the sight of the Prime Minister attending Pride Marches and Mardi Gras, the impact on voting intentions in Western Sydney, where so many politicians relied on the Muslim vote, was yet to play out.

But play out it would.

Realignment on the right was now well in play.

Many Christian fundamentalists are waiting for the Second Coming of Christ, the Apocalypse and the End of the World as we know it. Who is to be banned next?

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SKY NEWS

'What a mess': Coalition in 'utter chaos' as Nationals defy hate speech bill vote

“Utter chaos tonight inside the Coalition as three National Party frontbenchers resign over the fact they voted against legislation the National Party did not support,” Ms Credlin said. “What a mess. “And it will be the final nail in Sussan Ley's coffin, mark my words.”

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

Coalition in crisis as entire Nationals frontbench quits after division over Labor’s hate speech laws

David Littleproud and seven other frontbench colleagues resign their positions after Sussan Ley accepted resignations from three Nationals senators

The Coalition has been plunged into chaos after the Nationals quit Sussan Ley’s shadow cabinet en-masse following a split over Labor’s hate speech laws.

In a bombshell move that threatens the future of the Coalition, the National party leader, David Littleproud, and all of his frontbench colleagues agreed to resign their positions at crisis talks on Wednesday night.

But Ley told Littleproud and his ministers to reconsider on Wednesday night, insisting the eight additional resignations received after crisis talks were unnecessary.

She urged Littleproud “not to walk away from the Coalition”.

ABC

Coalition on brink as Nationals quit shadow ministry

Labor's draft legislation included a provision to criminalise the promotion or incitement of racial hatred, which was a recommendation of antisemitism envoy Jillian Segal and broadly supported by Jewish groups.

Despite calling for Ms Segal's report to be implemented in full, various Coalition members raised concerns the draft bill would excessively impinge on free speech — a position shared by the Greens, constitutional lawyers and various faith leaders.

After both the Coalition and Greens rejected the new offence, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese dumped it.

SBS

Eight remaining National Party MPs quit Coalition frontbench after policy split

Eight Nationals frontbenchers have quit the shadow cabinet in protest after the resignation of three of their colleagues.