He hadn't seen them for a very long time, the sabre toothed tigers circling the encampment, out wide, drooling danger, for no one could go near them. These weren't the temple dogs barking at intruders, these were something else, destined, chosen, they would not tolerate threats, they would not have this timeline damaged, and everything that moved, everything that even attempted to approach, would pay a very heavy price.

The country, this vast, strange country, was careening into a different future. The indigenous, in their settlements, in those remote places; the people who had seen this place over run by white ghosts, devils, and now, generations later, the youth, ill informed by their seniors, unaware of their forebears, excoriated themselves over a past they could not alter.

And Australia Day became a sad joke, an example of a country riven by differing creeds, a collapsing polity destroyed by ethnic tensions, a white, European population suffering poor health, defeated, cut out of the mainstream population. And the Critical Race Theory that had birthed all these tensions, the bureaucrats and the children of bureaucrats who had so willingly spread the message, the hope that his own children, and their children, would survive the chemical daily inundation.

We were located in this stream, like an eddy in the middle of a stream, or a rushing river, or all that was and ever will be, and that eddy formed its own civilisation and its own intents, its own priests and saints and scrabbling under class, its own villages vulnerable on unwalled plains, and in this moment, this intent, they speak to you about destiny, and plans, intents, the behaviour of soldiers, the learned, the gossip, the betrayals, and beyond the encampment, you did not want to know, because you would not survive.

These warnings, these strange days, enveloped him as they enveloped the country. All was not lost, but the Australia of old, that was lost, or in the process of being lost. The traditional Anglo Australian was lost, had been betrayed, deceived, used and cast off. There had been betrayal at the highest level.

While the Prime Minister, overweight, unloved, mumbled through his daily dose of briefings. While the people, instinctively looking for inspiration, for direction, for divine light, who searched, as almost all humans search, for a higher power to guide them, were forced to look elsewhere.

And so, the country, rudderless, leaderless, led by a secret police force and unaccountable bureaucracies, by evil men in cushioned offices, descended into ever greater chaos. Look no further than Australia Day. The arrests. The conflicting rallies. The churlish, pretentious debates. The shame which clung to a defeated population.

MAINSTREAM HEADLINES

SKY NEWS

https://www.skynews.com.au/

Bondi Beach terror attack victim fears Jewish Australian patients unsafe after her name and religion was changed at a Western Sydney hospital

Bondi Beach terror attack victim Rosalia Shikhverg has expressed concern about the ability of Western Sydney hospitals to keep Jewish patients safe, after she had her name and religion changed without consent during treatment.

Ms Shikhverg told Sky News that the experience left her terrified and traumatised after her name was changed to “Karen Jones”.

She said she believed the decision to replace her Jewish name with an Anglo alias was because the hospital staff could not be trusted.

It comes after two nurses allegedly threatened to harm and kill Israeli patients who were admitted to Bankstown Hospital in 2025.

“Well, in my opinion, they were afraid of staff, not media… They can’t trust their own staff,” Ms Shikhverg said when asked why the hospital changed her name.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

https://www.theguardian.com/au

Guardian Essential poll: One Nation’s primary vote soars to record high amid Coalition chaos

ABC

https://www.abc.net.au/news

On Peel Street in Tamworth, it seems the whole country's come to town: a few minutes' meandering between the buskers and whip-crackers takes us between a farmer from central Victoria, a Melburnian from a safe Labor seat and a woman who is an explosives expert for the local coal industry.

But they all have something in common: they're thinking about voting for One Nation.

SBS

https://www.sbs.com.au/news/

The common medications that can become 'quite dangerous' on hot days

Medications used to manage mental health conditions, ADHD, heart disease, blood pressure, diabetes, migraines, allergies, and constipation are among those that can alter how effectively your body responds to heat.

NEWS

https://www.news.com.au/

Australian Open Day 10: ‘Miles away’: Blunt truth for Alex de Minaur

Alex de Minaur’s Australian Open campaign has come to an end with the Aussie facing a brutal reality about his grand slam hopes.

THE NEW DAILY

https://www.thenewdaily.com.au/

Ley’s allies vow support amid spill ‘frenzy’

MACRO BUSINESS

https://www.macrobusiness.com.au/

Labor panders to Indian vote

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

https://www.spectator.com.au/

This year’s Australia Day brings a painful realisation

n broad daylight, two monuments were smashed in Melbourne’s Flagstaff Gardens last week. One of them was an 1871 memorial to the city’s earliest British settlers; the other commemorated Victoria’s separation from New South Wales in 1850. These monuments not only were sledgehammered, but daubed with the ugly words ‘death to Australia’ and the provocative, hateful triangle symbol of Hamas.

THE NEW DAILY

https://www.thenewdaily.com.au/news/state/nsw/sydney/2026/01/27/white-nationalist-in-court

White nationalist held over anti-Jewish ‘heil’ speech