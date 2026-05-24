We sit down with Fred Pawle, one of Australian journalism's great characters, to discuss his recently updated book Die Laughing: The Wild Life of Bill Leak.

Though an ill-fit in corporate journalism, Pawle worked at The Australian for many years as a reporter and feature writer, alongside Bill Leak, the paper’s cartoonist. Leak was often called the most talented Australian artist never to win the Archibald Prize, while Pawle diplomatically describes his years at Murdoch’s News Limited as “formative” — one of the politest things anyone has ever said about their time at News.

His renowned biography of Bill Leak, who was truly one of the funniest men alive, is being reissued.

TO WATCH ON RUMBLE GO HERE

ON SUBSTACK GO HERE

Much loved, Bill Leak was a razor-sharp satirist whose pen captured the absurdities and truths of Australian life for decades. He left an indelible mark on the nation’s cultural and political landscape. From his early days honing his craft to his later battles against institutional censorship, Leak’s story is one of fearless creativity and unapologetic honesty.

The book delves into what shaped Leak – from his love of jazz and classical piano, his travels through Europe’s art galleries, to the personal and professional forces that turned him into a lightning rod for debate. Dragging him through the mud over accusations of racism, the Australian Human Rights Commission made his final years hell. The inexcusable bastardy of bureaucrats, safe on their high moral ground, was a peak of politically correct absurdity and an amazing waste of public money.

Pawle’s updated edition offers fresh reflections on why Leak’s commitment to free expression remains vitally relevant in today’s divided Australia.

Fred Pawle writes: "Few people epitomised Australia’s irreverent culture during the heady 1980s and 90s more than artist, cartoonist and raconteur Bill Leak. He was both erudite and outrageous, as comfortable among the glitterati as he was among the down-and-out.

"In the late 2000s, however, he noticed Australia changing. He started to publicly warn that censorship, identity politics, Islam and environmentalism were destroying the culture he loved so much.

"The intelligentsia, including some of his closest friends, scoffed. Friendships were lost.

"Now, almost a decade after his death, his worst fears are materialising. Just as he predicted, Australia is in rapid decline.

"If Leak were still alive, he’d be asking, who’s laughing now?"

To buy the updated edition on Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com.au/Die-Laughing-Wild-Life-Bill/dp/1764484924/

Bill Leak was, above all, a fantastically gifted artist. Now, more than ever, Australia needs to celebrate its legends.

To follow Fred Pawle's work, including his splendid wars on the woke, see his Substack page go HERE.

For his official website go HERE.

TO BUY A REVISED EDITION OF DIE LAUGHING GO HERE.

TO READ BILL LEAK'S FINAL SPEECH, DELIVERED TWO DAYS BEFORE HIS UNEXPECTED DEATH