There are no secrets at the end of time. The black cockatoos swam, as it were, through the air before him. A light glanced before us all. A cloud, a small cloud, as if a living thing, appeared, moved and then and sank into the forest, behind the ridge lines, only emerging again to wish him luck.

On another day there were full double rainbows wherever he went, from the back of the house to the beach to his brother's property in the highlands.

All of it was meant to be, to remind us, perhaps, how beautiful the world.

This government, this filthy government, was destroying the country wherever you looked, flooding it with uninvited guests pouring in by their hundreds of thousands, by destroying small business and any sense of entrepreneurship, breeding dependence in the population, by their war on men, the ceaseless denigration of the left towards anyone who did not agree with them, the mob think, by the desecration, the appalling desecration, of the landscape through their idiot windfarms and thousands of square kilometres of solar panels.

Inefficient, downright crazy. To destroy a country you must first destroy its energy source.

To destroy a country you must first destroy any sense of social cohesion or national pride.

To destroy a country you must first destroy any possibility of personal advancement outside the apparatus of the state.

Job done. The terrible, frightening herd. The creation of a mob, the mob.

HEADLINES

THE NEW DAILY

A man is in custody and three children are dead after a fatal house fire in Sydney’s west on Sunday morning (AEDT).

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Freeman Street, Lalor Park, about 1am.

THE SPECTATOR



Defending Assange

Did his persecution lead to the rise of the biomedical state?

Ramesh Thakur

ABC

In short:

Northern Territory Police Minister Brent Potter says the NT's police commissioner is considering a curfew in Alice Springs after the alleged assault on four off-duty officers.

A group of roughly 20 youths allegedly attacked the officers as they were crossing the Todd River to make their way back to their hotel.

What's next?

The police commissioner is expected to make a decision early Monday, Mr Potter says.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

FROM AMANDA MEADE

There was one person notably absent from Phillip Adams’ farewell on the Dot Strong Terrace in Ultimo on Wednesday when the managing director, David Anderson, honoured the Late Night Live host’s contribution to the ABC over 33 years.

The ABC chair, Kim Williams, a towering intellect like Adams, stayed away, while executives including the chief content officer, Chris Oliver-Taylor, gathered to say goodbye.

It was perhaps a wise move given Adams has been rather frank in his assessment of the man he fell out with three decades ago.

“I’m already on the record as not being a great fan of Kim Williams,” Adams told Weekly Beast. “Kim and I have a lot of history. I’m not happy that he got the big job.

“Although Kim wouldn’t have been my first, second or third recommendation, I wish him well in trying to save the joint. It’s in pretty terrible shape.”

SKY NEWS

Sky News host Caroline Di Russo says the Conservative Party in the UK were “unceremoniously dispatched” with following the general election called by former prime minister Rishi Sunak.

“The UK general election is finally done and dusted, the Tories were unceremoniously dispatched with by the voting public,” she said.

“Rishi Sunak attended Buckingham Palace for a departure audience with the King.”