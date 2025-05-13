The price of telling the truth, in the end that was what it was all about. It was truly despicable what had happened in Australia during the Covid era, and the social and economic fiascos which had occurred since, impacting on so many people.

But many wanted to just move on, like blind moles shunting through the dirt. It was over. They were gone. This was a new day.

Well no it wasn't. The damage was done. Many were wounded. If anyone believed the government they needed their head read.

And this discourse, this blind shunting for the truth, without artifice, without design, without illusion that this government worked or the judicial system worked or the welfare system worked, or whatever, the creeping totalitarianism that was now Australia lit large. Huge numbers of people dependent on the government for survival. Step one to disaster.

So it went, these creeping crawling critics and the go along to get along types. And the majority who just got up and went to work.

And the gods or spirits or future entities who looked for his eyes and were surprised, it seemed, by just how stupid people were. How unsophisticated. Well, just plain stupid.

And they once considered this race noble? Where did that come from? Certainly not here. They argued, they spat, and they went to work. And they reasoned not about the injustices that rained down upon them all, the slave class.

MAINSTREAM HEADLINES

SKY NEWS

Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price has pointed to "many" reasons as why her Liberal leadership bid with shadow treasurer Angus Taylor failed.

Sussan Ley was instead elected as the first female leader of the federal Liberal Party after defeating rival candidate Mr Taylor in a tight contest, winning 29 votes to 25.

Ms Ley won the ballot on Tuesday morning after stepping up from deputy leader when former leader Peter Dutton was ousted from the parliament.

Senator Price joined Mr Taylor in the leadership bid just days after announcing her decision to ditch the Nationals for the Liberal party room.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA\

Five vice-chancellors in Victoria paid more than $1m in 2024, prompting claims of ‘largesse’

Union says universities blaming budget deficits for job cuts while pushing executive salaries ‘into the stratosphere’

ABC

Chosen on Tuesday as the first woman to lead the federal parliamentary Liberal Party, Sussan Ley is assured of a place in history as breaker of the party's "glass ceiling".

But politics has its own traditions, so another phrase may fit better: the "glass casing".

When her portrait is hung on the party room wall, framed in glass, it will stand out at the end of a long line of distinguished Liberal men, stretching from Menzies to Dutton.

SBS

United States President Donald Trump touched down in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, kicking off a four-day tour of the Middle East where he will focus on a series of lucrative economic deals, as well as trying to end the war in Gaza.





While visiting the capital, Riyadh, Trump will attend a series of events with Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.





Shortly after landing, Trump punched the air when he caught sight of bin Salman, also known as MbS, before the two shook hands.





He is expected to speak at a US-Saudi investment forum in front of leaders from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, before sitting down for dinner with the crown prince.

NEWS

Sussan Ley elected leader of the Liberal Party, Jacinta Price pulls out of race for deputy

“We have to have a Liberal Party that respects modern Australia, that reflects modern Australia, and that represents modern Australia,” she said.

“And we have to meet the people where they are. And that’s what I am committed to doing and what I am determined to do.

“I want to do things differently, and we have to have a fresh approach.”

THE NEW DAILY

Labor ministers all smiles at swearing-in ceremony

MACRO BUSINESS

Builder failures collapse on housing supply targets

The latest ASIC data shows that the construction sector leads the nation’s insolvencies, with 2,795 firms going under so far this financial year, representing a 24% increase on 2024.

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

Over the weekend, I made a prediction that we would be looking at a Sussan Ley, Tim Wilson, David Littleproud moderate trinity.

This would allow the Coalition to wander away from the election feeling victorious and merrily trip over bits of Adam Bandt and Zoe Daniel on their way into Parliament.

CRIKEY

Sussan Ley is the first female leader of the Liberals — but will the right of her party provide the same support that moderates gave Peter Dutton?

THE AUSTRALIAN

An emboldened Chris Bowen has doubled down on Labor’s rollout of offshore wind farms, renewables and the phase-out of coal-fired power plants in a post-election attack on critics of his green power agenda.

THE NIGHTLY

Up Late: Not your cookie cutter Liberal candidate

Ben Harvey explains how three unusual jobs Sussan Ley had before politics qualified her to survive the political Hunger Games and become the federal Liberal party’s first female leader.