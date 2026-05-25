



The reaction to the Australian government's mid-term budget across the commentariat was vicious in the extreme.

The country as a whole had woken up to the virtues of socialist, that you will be taxed into oblivion; all entrepreneurship killed, everyone a wage slave.

The sun is over the yardarm. The fortunes of the government were sinking. Faced with telling the truth or reaching for ever more authoritarian responses, they chose the authoritarian command and control response. It was a terrible mistake.

Encouraging the citizen's natural productivity, the desire to get ahead and to prosper in their own lives, was not on the government's agenda.

And the mood soured; and then soured again. And soon enough, everyone hated their guts.

And the much disparaged One Nation party, best known for its anti-immigration stance, rose to the fore. And the luvvies screamed and twittered and buried themselves deeper into their own echo chambers. While other forces rose up.