They were warning now. And wishing to be his assistant. We are here to help you. For one reason. At this turn in time, at this point when the chrysalis of humanity became something else, and everything that was before was just a sneak preview to the end, which was now and the future and an amorphous twining of millions of threads. The greatest story ever told. A world drenched in spirit. A turning point.

For months he had hadn't wanted to think much, just work, distracted using it to distract, American politics, the forerunner to the election of Trump. To a great Roman, or Romanesque, Age, a flowering of civilisation, a Golden Age of America as Trump, and others, kept repeating, as the best and the brightest coalesced in a remarkable constellation of talent.

Here in Australia, the politics was so damn dreary, both sides of politics so dreary, so treacherous, so disinterested in the welfare of the population, as evidenced by their attitudes during the Covid era, their failure to apologise for their appalling misconduct or to dismiss those responsible, their blind faith in the stupidity of the electorate. For they relied on the stupidity, or the ignorance, of the population. Which had now passed the point where, thanks to insane immigration rates, half the country was born overseas, or had a parent was born overseas. And many barely spoke English, or spoke no English at all.

While our gutless tweedle dee tweedle dum politics destroyed the faith of the population in their own politics, ridicule of politicians, loss of faith in the system, which did not work for them. Perhaps it never had, but now it was so obvious. They didn't care what any of us thought. They rammed through censorship legislation in what was nothing but a total disgrace.

Watching Australian politicians destroy the country annoyed him so much, their bland blind hypocrisy, their foolishness, their weakness, it was as if they cared for nothing. Well they cared about power, they cared about winning, but they did not care about the welfare of your Average Joe, they did not care for the future of the population. To make a country that was happy, healthy and productive.

Each morning he walked the lake, reminiscent of Srinagar, so out-of-the-world beautiful, with the herons, or storks, or whatever they were, nesting in the trees, their roots drowned in water, where some mornings the marsupial mice scuttled into hiding, where the ground birds, were they grouse, is that what you called them, anyway, the ground birds scuttled into the reeds and the turtle doves picked through the morning grass, the water hens stalked through looking for their morning feed, and everything, every amazing thing, was just so damn beautiful it took your breath away, to use a cliche, or took you, he didn't know where.

The world is so beautiful, as Buddha had said on his deathbed. And yes it was, all these years later.

"There's a million of us now," they sometimes whispered. Or millions. Gifted with remote viewing, sometimes, it came and went. Everything came and went. And here we were, careening into an extraordinary future, so far from where it all began.

MAINSTREAM NEWS

THE MOMENT A CAR DRIVES AT FULL SPEED INTO A CROWDED CHRISTMAS MARKET IN GERMANY

https://x.com/i/status/1870185714295472231

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sRb11KuxY0E

Five people, including a child, have been killed after a car drove into crowds at a Christmas market in the German city of Magdeburg.

The suspect, a 50-year-old Saudi psychiatrist, holds "Islamophobic" views, according to Germany's interior minister. However, the motive behind the attack is still unclear. The head of Germany's police union says security at events in Germany "must be intensified" with more police, barriers and surveillance cameras. The BBC's Anna Foster is in Madgeburg talking to locals about the effect the attack has had on the city.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-12-21/police-investigate-alleged-islamophobia-antisemitism-melbourne/104752598

In short:

Police are investigating separate incidents of alleged Islamophobia and anti-Semitism on the streets of Melbourne this week.

A truck belonging to a Melbourne man of Palestinian heritage was burned, with a witness reporting he also saw a man yelling Islamophobic statements.

Separately, up to 20 people gathered on the steps of state parliament on Friday evening with an anti-Semitic sign.