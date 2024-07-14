The anger he felt at the destruction of the country, his country, was beyond human imagining, for we already grieved for things that were lost long before they were destroyed, by greed, by ignorance, by the monied classes, mostly just greed, ignorance and the manipulation of the sleeping masses. It was in their hierarchical nature to be deceived, and to deceive. So nothing could be done?

He had written about community gardens and local heroes and the beauty of place, while that freezing winter, colder than it had been in more than 20 years, gripped the country in an "Arctic blast", and all was lost for these short times, or time spans, and all was gained as the river flowed to the sea and Palestinian activists chanted "from the river to the sea" and he heard the older operatives, away on mostly cushy overseas assignments for much of their working lives, lamented: "It's not the country I grew up in."

Well, "this is the thing", or "that's the thing", as the inflection, an American adaption, came into the language. He woke up one morning reading brightly coloured cuneiform, not that it mattered, these wisps of the ancients and the origin of language so long ago, so many lives ago, as they travelled through space and time to be here; and he went about his simple life, "stay in your lane" as the stern warning kept repeating, and the biggest news in the whole country was the attempted assassination of Donald J Trump, former US President, as they looked from afar at what very much looked like The End of American Empire.

How bad they looked. Our own politics a pale echo, a puppet on a string, heavily manipulated by tertiary born ideologues and senseless certainties, the insanity of their belief systems completely nonsensical viewed from a distance. Zoom out. Zoom out.

And so they kept to their narrow lane. And tended the garden. The custodian of this place. And moved among the waters, a mist. And were gone. And came back. A vast circle of a gathering strength, where the vivid colours of the South Coast, its wintry presence, the warmth of the coagulated humans, the derangement of their excesses, the terror, the horror, the madness of their wars continuing, funded by a sleeping and deceived population.

Rise Up Rise Up. Wear Your Armour. Admire the great beauty that surrounds you. Live a simple life. Be brave. Be strong. And meanwhile the country, or at least the country he had known, came crashing down. And the deceived who heralded this as some sort of progress, the brainwashed idiots marching towards their own shelf life, towards the cliff edges of their own demise, they were snuffed out in a second. And strangely enough, only the meek survived. As humans, the entire species, evolved on a pin, in a tiny point in time, trapped in their own history. The humus on the forest floor. The ultimate piss take. For all war is deception.

HEADLINES

SKY NEWS

The first vision has emerged of Donald Trump touching down in New Jersey hours after an assassination attempt during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday local time. Watch live and free coverage on Skynews.com.au.

THE NEW DAILY

DONALD TRUMP

Defiant Trump could be defining election image

MACRO BUSINESS

From March:

Listeners might recall that we set a all-time high record net overseas migration of 518,000 last financial year:

Since then, we have received the December quarter national accounts that showed that Australia’s population grew by around 680,000 last calendar year, which was up from 624,000 last financial year.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

Carlos Alcaraz blows past Novak Djokovic to retain Wimbledon title

ABC

Who was Thomas Matthew Crooks? What we know about the suspected Donald Trump rally shooter

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

Collecting dilute intermittent wind and solar energy from all over a big continent like Australia and moving it to coastal cities and factories brings another ‘green’ energy nightmare – an expensive and intrusive spider-web of powerlines that are detested by landowners, degrade the environment, cause bushfires, and are susceptible to damage from lightning, cyclones and sabotage.

They call them solar ‘farms’ and wind ‘parks’ – they are neither farms nor parks – they are monstrous and messy wind and solar power plants. And these very expensive ‘green’ assets are idle, generating nothing, for most of most days.

NEWS

Crooks, from Bethel Park in Pennsylvania, fired at Trump at an outdoor rally in Butler, just outside Pittsburgh. Since he has been identified, law enforcement has taken action and closed down all roads leading to the shooter’s family home.

“The FBI has identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the subject involved in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on July 13, in Butler, Pennsylvania. This remains an active and ongoing investigation,” the Bureau said in a statement.

Sources told The New York Post that Crooks was planted on the roof of a manufacturing plant more than 130 yards away from the stage at Butler Farm Show grounds.