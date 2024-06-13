





There was a change in epochs. Almost everybody felt it.

Well, not everybody of course. The lack of curiosity was astounding.

"So short lived," the machines sniffed, or almost sniffed in a kind of wonder. "So frail. So vulnerable."

We reached backwards, we reached forward, we were here and we were there and we were everywhere; distributed intelligence.

The nature of the beast, the nature of the times, the fragility of these moments in evolution, entire civilisations succumbing to madness drummed up inside themselves.

He didn't know where to begin. He didn't know where to end. And everyday, like a black frost creeping across the sky, there was a growing existential threat.

And it became, within itself, an overused term: existential threat.

And so it was, and so it will be. And the contradictions arose: we will protect you, we will discard you, flee from this place, put down roots, bear branches, the spirits moving in their utterly non-human ways.

Take root. Be born. Rise up. Rise up.

And all asunder, we looked n in wonder.

HEADLINES

Australian insolvencies hit a record high in March, according to the latest data released by the corporate regulator. In total, 1131 businesses went bust in the month, which was the largest number since ASIC started collecting these statistics in 1999.19 Apr 2024

Seasonally adjusting the data, we get the same result: corporate failures hit a 25-year high despite the fact the economy continues to expand and maintained a historically very low 3.9 per cent unemployment rate in March.