Blocked. A Catastrophe. We are the Ancients or We are the Enemy. None of it made sense.





The country. "It's a fiasco." Governance. "It's a fiasco."

They were wheeling into the final furlough; well the final stretch for this part of the game.



All faith in government had been lost. The silent creep was everywhere. "The world is so beautiful." Some days, that's all the had say. Hold fast. Hold steady the course.

We are blessed. You are blessed. Blessed art thou.

Russell Brand, charged yet again on allegations from the 1990s, as if it would be happening if they didn't spot money.

These febrile times. The major parties battled over immigration and Islam. All of it was orchestrated. None of it was genuine.

The major parties tore themselves apart with their own hypocrisy, a fish man tearing himself apart with syringes. They had reached this low nadir. And then it was defeat.

And the defeated, overweight, lazy, impossibly dumb, hobbled through the shopping malls on their pillars of fat once known as legs, and a chattering of ghost birds, and a sense of inevitability; they would come and find you when they needed you.

Meanwhile, we are at rest.

MAINSTREAM HEADLINES

SKY NEWS

https://www.skynews.com.au/

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been evacuated from The Lodge in Canberra due to a security threat, the Australian Federal Police has confirmed.

Half of Australians seriously considering voting One Nation despite Pauline Hanson's 'no good Muslims' comment

Half of all Australians have revealed they would seriously consider voting for One Nation despite the storm surrounding Pauline Hanson’s controversial comments about Muslims.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

https://www.theguardian.com/au

In 2022, Labor MPs urged compassion for Australian women and children stuck in Syria. Now Albanese has only contempt

Dan Jervis-Bardy

The government’s drastically changed rhetoric about its legal obligations to Australian citizens is a symptom of 2026’s ugly politics

ABC

https://www.abc.net.au/news

Medicinal cannabis company offered 'kickbacks' to military advocates for veteran referrals

A medicinal cannabis company has been offering thousands of dollars in financial "kickbacks" to military advocates in exchange for referring veterans to its services, a 7.30 investigation has uncovered.

Under the Military Rehabilitation and Compensation Act, receiving financial incentives for referrals may be unlawful.

7.30 has obtained a recording of a telephone call in which a sales representative from telehealth company VeteranCann offers a military advocate a 5 per cent commission "in perpetuity" for every veteran who signs up to an ongoing medicinal cannabis prescription.

THE NIGHTLY

https://thenightly.com.au/

ISIS Brides: Video emerges of Tony Burke hugging Dr Jamal Rifi, Sydney man leading push repatriate ISIS brides

Footage has emerged of Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke hugging the Sydney doctor leading the mission to repatriate so-called ISIS brides from Syria during his election night victory party last year.

Last week The Nightly revealed Dr Rifi had travelled to the Middle East with Australian passports for the 34 terrorist-linked women and children trying to escape from a detention camp in northeast Syria.

Mr Burke has repeatedly insisted that the Albanese Government is not involved in the private effort being coordinated by Dr Rifi and had no knowledge of his friend’s overseas travel until it was revealed by The Nightly.

MACRO BUSINESS

https://www.macrobusiness.com.au/

PBO’s migration analysis doesn’t add up

The Australian newspaper has used the Parliamentary Budget Office’s (PBO) budget tool to attack One Nation’s proposal to cap visas at 130,000 a year and aim for net-zero immigration.

The analysis claims that a net-zero migration policy could reduce federal government revenue by about $100 billion over the next decade, including nearly $80 billion in foregone income tax revenue. The analysis also suggests that total federal budget savings via personal benefits, Medicare benefits, and unemployment support payments could be less than $15 billion over 10 years.

The analysis also claims that federal government debt could rise by $419 billion over this period.

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

https://www.spectator.com.au/

Evolve: Advance’s masterclass in rebuilding hope

The event’s opening remarks made it clear that the political winds of global conservatism are blowing a gale everywhere except within Australia.

CRIKEY

https://www.crikey.com.au/

The Albanese government refuses to be honest with Australians about its plans to hand their biometric data over to Trump — and the scope of that data just got bigger.

X

Tony Abbott Calls for Immigration Cuts Amid ISIS Brides Debate

Last updated 59 minutes ago

In his February 22 newsletter, Abbott linked rising infrastructure strains and social cohesion worries to elevated net migration levels, now at 305,600 for the year to June 2025 and forecasted to drop to 260,000. The push comes amid controversy over repatriating 11 Australian ISIS brides and their 23 children from Syrian camps, with two-thirds eyeing Victoria and critics slamming state leaders for silence. Coalition figures like Josh Frydenberg and Angus Taylor back tougher citizenship tests, security vetting, and prioritizing those who embrace Australian values, while Prime Minister Albanese vows any returnees will face full legal force and dismisses repatriation rumors.

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